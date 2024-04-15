“Oh My God, You’d Never Say That To A Man!”: Hannah Waddingham Just Called Out A Photographer’s Seriously Misogynistic Comment To Her At The Oliviers

Six months after she said, “I think it’s important that when you see someone behaving badly, you call them out and batter them over the head with it,” Hannah has done precisely that.

Stephanie Soteriou
In October, Hannah Waddingham got seriously real about her experience with sexism throughout her career, and how she learned at an early age that it is always important to publicly call out problematic behavior.

Hannah Waddingham in a red and gold dress posing with a smile on a red background
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

The 49-year-old actor specifically mentioned “misogynistic male photographers” in her piece for Glamour magazine, where she credited her dad for teaching her to stand up to misogyny “from a young age.”


“When it comes to dealing with sexism, especially in my industry, I was on the receiving end of it mostly when I was modeling back in my 20s, with some of the nonsense that misogynistic male photographers would throw at me to put me in my place,” she said at the time.


“I called them out straight away — and they would then try to fight their corner, but I never let it go; I always called it out — but back then, it was at a time when people didn’t back you up. But I know that I’ve always given off an air of: ‘I will literally kill you if you treat me like that!’” Hannah continued.

“I learned this from an early age from my father, Harry, a very traditional, truly English gentleman,” she went on to explain.

Hannah Waddingham smiles in a black and gold sequined dress at an event
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for GLAAD

“He has always told me to speak my mind, even when one of his friends made a slightly inappropriate comment to me when I was 12 years old. I called him out on it, and my dad heard it, and he said to his friend: ‘Well, that’s made you look stupid, hasn’t it?’ To his own friend! I could see my dad giving him a steely glare. I thought: ‘My dad’s got my back,’” Hannah recalled.


“I think it’s important that when you see someone behaving badly, you call them out and batter them over the head with it,” Hannah added. “I had an incident fairly recently where I heard a sound guy on set say something that I didn’t like to someone, so I said, down my microphone in front of everyone: ‘Do you want to repeat that?’” 


“And then I repeated what he had said to the person,” she continued. “He started trying to fluff the situation, so I said: ‘No, if you are going to be the big man, come and say it on this microphone.’ They marched him out of the place before he’d even started the gig, and the producers bought the person that he’d been rude to a bottle of champagne with his wages for the night.”

And on Sunday night, fans got to see this side of Hannah in action in a seriously impressive display on a red carpet.

Hannah Waddingham in one-shoulder, embellished gown posing at the Olivier Awards
Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

While the actor is best known for the work that she has done on the small screen, including her Emmy-winning performance in Ted Lasso and her standout role in Game of Thrones, Hannah actually got her acting start in theatre.


She made her debut in London’s prestigious West End in 1998 and has earned three Olivier Award nominations for her work — arguably making her an obvious choice to host the Oliviers, which is the UK equivalent of America’s Tony Awards.

Last night, Hannah returned to London’s Royal Albert Hall to host the ceremony for the second year in a row, but as she posed for photographers before heading into the venue, she heard one of them make a comment that didn’t sit well.

Hannah Waddingham in a sequined gown poses on stairs at an event
Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

True to form, Hannah immediately called it out — repeating the misogynistic remark back to the photographer, as well as everybody else in the area.


The iconic moment was caught on camera by a fan who was excited to watch Hannah in action as she posed on some steps in a custom Marchesa gown.


For context, the sheer dress had a thigh-high slit, and within seconds of her arriving for the photo op, somebody seemingly told the actor to show her legs off for the camera.

While the exact comment isn’t audible in the video, Hannah’s reaction is. The beloved star was clearly stunned by the request, and quickly pointed out: “Oh my god, you’d never say that to a man!”

Hannah Waddingham in beaded lavender gown with sheer overlay descends stairs, assisted by two people
Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

“Don’t be a dick; otherwise, I’ll move on,” Hannah calmly added. “Don’t say: ‘Show them your legs,’ no.”


At this point, Hannah shook her head and walked away, wagging her finger to reiterate her disapproval. She then appeared to relay what had happened to somebody further along the entry route. 

Sharing the video to X, formerly known as Twitter, late Sunday night, the fan explained: “long story short: hannah was being her gorgeous self and the 📸 made some comment about her leg we couldn't quite make out and... well, the video speaks for itself. This woman is a role model. Always, always call pricks out on their bullshit.”

long story short: hannah was being her gorgeous self and the 📸 made some comment about her leg we couldn't quite make out and... well, the video speaks for itself. This woman is a role model. Always, always call pricks out on their bullshit. https://t.co/TUPwdqEYo2 pic.twitter.com/ybhxCo5FJ6

— bruna but with a posh accent (@odeiotedlasso) April 14, 2024
Twitter @odeiotedlasso / Via Twitter: @odeiotedlasso

Earlier in the evening, the same fan had tweeted: “i not only saw hannah waddingham but i saw hannah waddingham being pissed at an asshole misogynistic prick photographer and calling him off on it and i never yelled MOTHER so loud.”

Needless to say, Hannah’s reaction to the photographer has been widely praised, with many crediting the star for walking away from the situation after the misogynistic comment.

Hannah Waddingham on stage with arms outstretched, wearing a strapless, embellished gown, expressing joy
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images For SOLT

Quote tweeting the original video, one person wrote: “absolute queen behavior and a great example for younger girls in the industry about knowing their worth.”


Somebody else added: “queen behaviour, so many people just think they can say stupid shit and get away with it without any consequences for them being absolute arses.”


While one more tweeted: “I could not love her more! I absolutely LOVE that she stands her ground and will not let people treat her like crap."

