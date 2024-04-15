In October, Hannah Waddingham got seriously real about her experience with sexism throughout her career, and how she learned at an early age that it is always important to publicly call out problematic behavior.
“I learned this from an early age from my father, Harry, a very traditional, truly English gentleman,” she went on to explain.
And on Sunday night, fans got to see this side of Hannah in action in a seriously impressive display on a red carpet.
Last night, Hannah returned to London’s Royal Albert Hall to host the ceremony for the second year in a row, but as she posed for photographers before heading into the venue, she heard one of them make a comment that didn’t sit well.
While the exact comment isn’t audible in the video, Hannah’s reaction is. The beloved star was clearly stunned by the request, and quickly pointed out: “Oh my god, you’d never say that to a man!”
Earlier in the evening, the same fan had tweeted: “i not only saw hannah waddingham but i saw hannah waddingham being pissed at an asshole misogynistic prick photographer and calling him off on it and i never yelled MOTHER so loud.”