It is fair to say that if you were to ask anybody what the biggest movie of 2023 was, they’d probably say Barbie.

After all, the movie’s cultural impact and staggering success cannot be overstated, with the film grossing more than $1 billion in just the first three weeks of its theatrical release — ultimately beating Oppenheimer, which was famously released the same day.


Consequently, Barbie’s director, Greta Gerwig, became the first female solo director in history to have a billion-dollar movie, and earlier this month, the Golden Globes recognized Barbie’s success by honoring it with the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award.

So when this year’s Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday, people were surprised to see that Greta did not receive a Best Director nod. Margot Robbie also wasn’t nominated in the Best Actress category for her performance in the titular role.

Still, Barbie did receive eight Oscar nominations overall — with Margot’s role as a producer recognized in the Best Picture category, and Greta nominated alongside Noah Baumbach for Best Adapted Screenplay.


Other notable nominations for Barbie include Ryan Gosling in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Ken, and America Ferrera for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Gloria. 

Despite this, the internet has been ablaze with outrage over Margot's and Greta’s respective Best Actress and Best Director snubs — and even Hillary Clinton joined the discourse to throw her support behind the two women.

The nominated stars of Barbie have also seen their success overshadowed by the public furor, with both Ryan and America sure to center Margot and Greta in the statements they issued after the nominations were announced.

While neither Margot nor Greta has publicly responded to the snubs, America said that she is “incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated” and that “what Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable.”


Similarly, while Ryan said that he is “extremely” honored to be nominated, he added, “To say that I'm disappointed that [Greta and Margot] are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."

Almost immediately, people in viral tweets and think pieces claimed that the snubs were reflective of a misogynistic society, and the fact that Ryan was nominated in an acting category but Margot wasn’t has been described as being “so fitting for a film about a man discovering the power of patriarchy in the Real World.”

“Nominating Ken but not Barbie is so on the nose it hurts,” another popular tweet reads


Others reiterated this point by sharing lyrics to Taylor Swift’s song “The Man,” posting a photo of Margot alongside the chorus: “I’m so sick of running as fast as I can / Wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man.”

But the discourse is already wearing thin, with many pointing out that the backlash to Margot and Greta not being nominated is actually representative of peak white feminism.

After all, despite what the online rhetoric suggests, it wasn’t a man who got nominated over Margot in the Best Actress category — there are still the usual five nominees, and one of them is Lily Gladstone, who actually made history as the first Native American woman to be recognized in this category.


As a result, the outrage because Margot wasn't nominated suggests that one of the five women who were nominated is less deserving of the honor than she is.

“mind you they're doing all this while the first indigenous woman ever just got nominated for an oscar,” one person tweeted in reference to Lily’s history-making achievement.

“I wasn't the biggest fan of barbie, but I enjoyed the movie regardless. but the discourse after the oscar noms has been insufferable. who do you think took margot's spot?” one more asked. “this just looks like white feminism because there are already very talented women nominated for the award.”

And while America was honored in a totally separate category, it has been argued that Margot is receiving more attention for not being nominated than America is for being one of the few Latina actors to ever be recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“I wonder how America Ferrera feels right now, getting her first Oscar nomination as one of the few (13) Latina actresses to ever do so, and all the commentary is about her white co-star who did get nominated (for the third time) just not for acting,” one person tweeted


“she cant even celebrate her nomination because yall expect her to defend white women,” somebody else said of the star. 


One more tweeted: “So many White feminists are ignoring that America Ferrara, a woman of colour, has also received an Oscar nomination for Barbie. Sure, it would have been great if Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were nominated but this whole discourse is the very epitome of White feminism.”

And when Barbie fans started to widely share a Los Angeles Times op-ed that called out the Margot snub by throwing shade at the women who did receive a Best Actress nod, many were quick to call out the irony.

In the piece, columnist Mary McNamara writes, “If only Barbie had done a little time as a sex worker. Or barely survived becoming the next victim in a mass murder plot. Or stood accused of shoving Ken out of the Dream House’s top window.”

She continues, “Certainly millions of ‘Barbie’ fans are currently wishing they could push someone — perhaps a member or two of the film academy — out of a very high window.” 

In case you didn’t know, Emma Stone received a Best Actress nomination for her performance in Poor Things, where her character, Bella, dabbles in sex work.

Lily’s character, Mollie, in Killers of the Flower Moon escapes the brutal murders of members of the Osage Nation, and Sandra Hüller is nominated for Anatomy of a Fall, where she plays Sandra — who stands accused of murdering her husband by pushing him out a window.


Posting a screenshot of the article to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote, “love to do a feminism by throwing other women under the bus.”


“I didn't even realize at first that ‘barely survived becoming the next victim of a mass murder plot’ was actually shade at Lily Gladstone's nomination. Cause that's SO CRAZY. You're minimizing the genocide of Native Americans? Over BARBIE nominations?” somebody else tweeted


“[T]he Barbie discourse is already insufferable,” another added. “I saw the film 7 times in theaters. I love it. But using feminist rhetoric to diminish the accomplishments of other women who were nominated is not it. All you’re doing is making Barbie this season’s villain.”


In addition to Emma, Lily, and Sandra, Carey Mulligan and Annette Bening have been nominated in this year’s Best Actress category for their respective performances in Maestro and Nyad.

As for Greta, many have argued that it is inherently wrong that Barbie is nominated for Best Picture but Greta didn’t receive a nod for Best Director, with one popular tweet reading, “I guess 'Barbie' must have directed itself, huh?”

But it has been pointed out that there are actually 10 Best Picture nominees at the Oscars, which is double the number of spaces available in the Best Director category — making it impossible for all of the directors to be recognized. 


And Greta isn’t even the only woman to have had her work honored for Best Picture but not Best Director this year. Korean Canadian director Celine Song is in the exact same boat for her movie Past Lives, with the movie’s lead, Korean actor Greta Lee, also not receiving a Best Actress nod. 


Interestingly, these snubs haven’t sparked anywhere near as much outrage as Greta's and Margot’s. 


Bradley Cooper, Cord Jefferson, and Alexander Payne also saw their movies get nominated for Best Picture without a Best Director nod this year. 

And, contrary to how it may seem, this year’s Academy Award snubs aren’t limited to the Best Actress and Best Director categories, with many other stars — including several people of color — also missing out.

In addition to Greta Lee, Teo Yoo did not get a nod for his performance in Past Lives. Korean American actor Charles Melton was also snubbed for his groundbreaking performance in May December, with the critically acclaimed movie ultimately receiving just one nomination in the Best Original Screenplay category.


The Color Purple was also hugely overlooked. While Danielle Brooks received a nod in the Best Supporting Actress category, Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P. Henson didn’t get one — nor did any of the musical’s original songs. 

And in a bid to add some much-needed perspective to the entire situation, one person reacted to the ongoing outrage by tweeting, “[A] Barbie movie is nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture. That's something no one in a million years--even those who watched the animated DVD movies growing up all the time--will have ever thought possible. Stop with all the discourse and celebrate that instead.”

