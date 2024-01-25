It is fair to say that if you were to ask anybody what the biggest movie of 2023 was, they’d probably say Barbie.
So when this year’s Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday, people were surprised to see that Greta did not receive a Best Director nod. Margot Robbie also wasn’t nominated in the Best Actress category for her performance in the titular role.
The nominated stars of Barbie have also seen their success overshadowed by the public furor, with both Ryan and America sure to center Margot and Greta in the statements they issued after the nominations were announced.
Almost immediately, people in viral tweets and think pieces claimed that the snubs were reflective of a misogynistic society, and the fact that Ryan was nominated in an acting category but Margot wasn’t has been described as being “so fitting for a film about a man discovering the power of patriarchy in the Real World.”
But the discourse is already wearing thin, with many pointing out that the backlash to Margot and Greta not being nominated is actually representative of peak white feminism.
“mind you they're doing all this while the first indigenous woman ever just got nominated for an oscar,” one person tweeted in reference to Lily’s history-making achievement.
And while America was honored in a totally separate category, it has been argued that Margot is receiving more attention for not being nominated than America is for being one of the few Latina actors to ever be recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
In the piece, columnist Mary McNamara writes, “If only Barbie had done a little time as a sex worker. Or barely survived becoming the next victim in a mass murder plot. Or stood accused of shoving Ken out of the Dream House’s top window.”
She continues, “Certainly millions of ‘Barbie’ fans are currently wishing they could push someone — perhaps a member or two of the film academy — out of a very high window.”