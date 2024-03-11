Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
In case you missed it, the Oscars took place Sunday night, with the biggest names in Hollywood congregating at the Dolby Theatre in celebration of the movie industry.
And Godzilla’s visual effects team couldn’t have been more excited when presenters Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito announced that they had won, with Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima each taking to the stage with a small Godzilla toy in hand as they accepted the award.
But movie fans were left outraged when the Japanese team had their moving speech interrupted by the Oscars’ famous orchestral play-off music as they struggled to translate what they wanted to say into English.
Hot Topic
The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
Check out our Oscars coverage
The movie was written and directed by Takashi, who also led the visual effects, so he was the one to deliver the speech to the star-studded audience.
As a framed photo of Shuji was held up onstage, Takashi said, “I want to tell our producer Shuji Abe, who we lost too soon, we did it!” over the noise from the orchestra — leaving viewers at home horrified.
While somebody else referenced the inappropriate timing of the music, writing, “I don't like how they started to play the godzilla crew off when they were talking about the producer who passed.”
And another annoyed viewer concluded, “Don’t fucking play the Godzilla guys off. It’s hard to speak a different fucking language quickly.”
Thankfully, the team didn’t appear to let the interruption of their speech ruin their night, with the foursome beaming with pride as they posed with both their Godzillas and their Oscars backstage.
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
We see you lurking 👀
Join an Oscars conversation instead.
See the Discussions