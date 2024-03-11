After The “Godzilla Minus One” Director Struggled To Deliver His Oscar Acceptance Speech In English, The Academy Played Him Off Just As He Started To Pay Tribute To A Producer Who Recently Died

The dreaded play-off music kicked in just as Takashi Yamazaki started to pay poignant tribute to the movie's producer, who died in December, with one furious viewer tweeting, "They put in the effort to translate their speech for you, and you play them off???"

In case you missed it, the Oscars took place Sunday night, with the biggest names in Hollywood congregating at the Dolby Theatre in celebration of the movie industry.

Oscar winners RDJ, Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone, and Cillian Murphy posing with their awards at the 2024 ceremony
John Shearer / WireImage

Oppenheimer was the biggest success of the night, with director Christopher Nolan and stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. all taking home Academy Awards for their work in the film, which also won in the much-coveted Best Picture category.


The hit biopic ended up taking home seven awards in total, including Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Score. 


But the ceremony honored a whole heap of other films as well, including Godzilla Minus One — which became the lowest-budget film to win the Best Visual Effects Oscar since Ex Machina in 2016.


The Japanese epic kaiju movie, which was released last year, had an estimated budget of less than $15 million but still managed to beat much more expensive productions — like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One — to the award. 

And Godzilla’s visual effects team couldn’t have been more excited when presenters Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito announced that they had won, with Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima each taking to the stage with a small Godzilla toy in hand as they accepted the award.

Masaki Takahashi, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, and Tatsuji Nojima accept the Best Visual Effects Oscar
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

But movie fans were left outraged when the Japanese team had their moving speech interrupted by the Oscars’ famous orchestral play-off music as they struggled to translate what they wanted to say into English.

Masaki Takahashi, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, and Tatsuji Nojima accept the Best Visual Effects Oscar from Arnold Schwarzenegger
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As you are probably aware, the Academy Awards have a strict time limit for speeches and will normally strike up the orchestra 45 seconds in. 


However, people thought that the academy should have extended some grace during this occasion, as English is not the Godzilla team’s first language. 

The movie was written and directed by Takashi, who also led the visual effects, so he was the one to deliver the speech to the star-studded audience.

Takashi Yamazaki posing and smililng with a Godzilla toy on the Oscars red carpet
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

He started off by joking, “The moment we were nominated, we prepared like Rocky Balboa,” but later appeared to lose his spot on the paper that he was reading from as he stumbled over his words.


And just as Takashi began to pay poignant tribute to the movie’s producer Shuji Abe, who died in December, the play-off music began. 

As a framed photo of Shuji was held up onstage, Takashi said, “I want to tell our producer Shuji Abe, who we lost too soon, we did it!” over the noise from the orchestra — leaving viewers at home horrified.

A framed photo of Shuji Abe held onstage at the Oscars
ABC / Via youtube.com

And people did not hold back as they took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts on the situation.

One person wrote, “So ecstatic for the Godzilla Minus One team, but furious how they were played off during their speech! They deserved all the time in the world! They put in the effort to translate their speech for you, and you play them off???”


Another asked, “Can we discuss how rude it was for them to play the Godzilla minus one crew off the stage while they were struggling to translate their speech into English? I’m mad annoyed about that.”


“Trying to play off the Godzilla Minus One crew,  who are trying to give their speech in another fucking language, is criminal,” somebody else agreed. One more tweeted, “Don't play off the poor Godzilla team struggling through their speech, you assholes.”

“so fucked up that they tried to play the godzilla vfx team off,” another user agreed. “like he did not have to make that speech in English and reference beloved American pop culture icon rocky balboa but he did. for you. the academy. because you love that shit.”

Twitter: @MATTCHIOS

While somebody else referenced the inappropriate timing of the music, writing, “I don't like how they started to play the godzilla crew off when they were talking about the producer who passed.”

And another annoyed viewer concluded, “Don’t fucking play the Godzilla guys off. It’s hard to speak a different fucking language quickly.”

Thankfully, the team didn’t appear to let the interruption of their speech ruin their night, with the foursome beaming with pride as they posed with both their Godzillas and their Oscars backstage.

Masaki Takahashi, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, and Tatsuji Nojima smile and pose with Oscars and Godzilla toys
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

