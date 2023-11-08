George Clooney’s Reaction To Quentin Tarantino Thinking That They Look Alike Is Literally The Funniest Thing You’ll See All Day

Tarantino famously cast George as his brother in the 1996 movie From Dusk Till Dawn.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

Looking over Quentin Tarantino’s movie catalog, it is undeniable that he has worked with some of the most sought-after men in Hollywood.

Closeup of Quentin Tarantino
Noam Galai / Getty Images

From John Travolta to Leonardo DiCaprio, over the years Tarantino appears to have made a habit out of casting actors that are no strangers to "world’s hottest man" lists in his projects.

Closeup of John Travolta and Quentin Tarantino
Eric Robert / Sygma via Getty Images

And it has also been observed that the director doesn’t ever appear to be intimidated by the heartthrobs, and can often be found holding his own and posing up a storm when he joins them for promotional photoshoots.

Closeup of Quentin Tarantino
Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

This was particularly evident during the promo run for his 2019 movie Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, which stars Leonardo and Brad Pitt in the lead roles.

Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt
Marc Piasecki / FilmMagic

If you need reminding, Brad was once so renowned for his good looks that Shania Twain literally name drops him in her hit 1997 song “That Don't Impress Me Much.”

Closeup of Brad Pitt
Barry King / WireImage

Margot Robbie headed up the female cast, and the trio were often joined by Tarantino for photo opportunities — one of which recently resurfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Quentin Tarantino, and Brad Pitt
David Parry - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

In the picture, Leonardo, Brad, and Margot are posing for the camera, with Tarantino sitting next to Leo with a brooding expression on his face and his hands positioned over his lap.

Adam Berry / Getty Images

Quote tweeting the image, one person joked: “What kills me is how Quentin Tarantino always poses as if he's the hot one,” and this reminded another user of an old interview with George Clooney.

Closeup of George Clooney
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

George starred in Tarantino’s 1996 movie From Dusk Till Dawn. While Robert Rodriguez directed the film, Tarantino wrote the screenplay and was heavily involved in the casting process.

Closeup of George and Quentin
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

Interestingly, he cast George — who has been crowned People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive twice — as the character Seth Gecko, and himself as Seth’s brother, Richie.

Screenshot from &quot;From Dusk Till Dawn&quot;
Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images

In the resurfaced clip, George can be seen discussing how the role came to be — revealing that he only found out why he was cast during a joint interview with Tarantino for MTV amid the movie’s release.

Closeup of George Clooney
Jim Spellman / WireImage

Doing a seriously impressive impersonation of the director, George says in the video: “Quentin was like: ‘Well, y’know man, I was sitting and watching ER, man, and I look over and I’m thinking, fuck man, that guy and I could be brothers, y’know?’”

Closeup of Quentin Tarantino
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Pulling a face, George adds: “And I’m sitting there going like… What?”

Twitter @JFrankensteiner / MTV / Via Twitter: @JFrankensteiner

And the original clip from the MTV interview was added into the X video, with Tarantino actually saying in the footage that it was Robert’s idea to cast George. He enthusiastically tells the reporter: “George was, like, on the cover of Us magazine, and Robert goes: ‘Hey, we can cast this guy, he looks like Quentin.’”

Closeup of Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino
John Shearer / WireImage

George’s reaction at the time was also captured by the MTV cameras, with the actor appearing visibly confused as he avoided eye contact by looking down.

Closeup of George Clooney
MTV / Twitter @JFrankensteiner / Via Twitter: @JFrankensteiner

Needless to say, the video sparked quite a response on social media — with many being left particularly in awe of George’s impression of his costar.

Closeup of George Clooney
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Quote tweeting the clip, one person wrote: “I'm sorry but I haven't laughed this hard in days.”

Twitter @CineMaroni / Twitter @filmaker / MTV / Via Twitter: @CineMaroni

“Tarantino thinking he looks like george clooney explains so much,” another wrote. Someone else added: “It was like hearing the comparison ruined George’s day 😭😭😭😭”

Twitter @aoifur / Twitter @filmaker / MTV / Via Twitter: @aoifur

Twitter @Dax9810 / Twitter @filmaker / MTV / Via Twitter: @Dax9810

One more simply mused: “Such an incredible impression even down to the body language lmao.” Someone else agreed: “George Clooney just casually doing the best Quentin Tarantino impression of all time.”

Twitter @TheLastOhmu / Twitter @filmaker / MTV / Via Twitter: @TheLastOhmu

Twitter @LordPancreas / Twitter @filmaker / MTV / Via Twitter: @LordPancreas

While others could see Tarantino and Robert’s vision, with one person writing: “this is fucking hilarious because tarantino absolutely looks like he could be george clooney’s homely brother. just gotta amplify some features but the same basic form is there.”

Twitter @thiccontologist / Twitter @filmaker / MTV / Via Twitter: @thiccontologist

Topics in this article

Skip to footer