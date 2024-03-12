Hot Topic
As you’re probably aware, this year’s star-studded Oscars took place on Sunday night, and it was certainly a show to remember.
And so, for Best Supporting Actor, Sam Rockwell, Tim Robbins, Christoph Waltz, Mahershala Ali, and Ke Huy Quan were all on stage — with last year’s winner, Ke Huy, being given the all-important task of announcing which nominee had won this year and handing them their Oscar.
However, it didn’t quite go to plan, with viewers at home accusing Robert of completely snubbing Ke Huy when he grabbed his award.
And as discourse about the situation erupted on X, formerly known as Twitter, many claimed that this year’s Best Actress winner, Emma Stone, did the same thing when she accepted her award.
This time, it was past winners Jessica Lange, Charlize Theron, Sally Field, Jennifer Lawrence, and Michelle Yeoh who introduced the nominees.
“I’m trynna understand what happened with that Oscar handoff from Michelle Yeoh to Emma Stone. Because Michelle was trying to hand it to Emma. But it LOOKED like Emma was trying to give it to Jennifer Lawrence so that she could receive it from her instead???” one person tweeted.
“Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are so rude. Why did she grab the award from Michelle Yeoh's hand like that?” another asked.
But Michelle has now come forward to explain what actually happened, defending Emma as she revealed that it was her that directed the winner to her friend — and admitted that her actions had “confused” Emma.
Sharing photos from the night to her Instagram page, Michelle wrote: “Congratulations Emma!! I confused you , but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!!”
And watching the footage back, it is clear that this is exactly what happened, with Michelle clearly the one who instigated moving towards Jennifer — not Emma.
While Michelle started to give Emma the award, she pointedly encouraged Jennifer to finish the act — with Jen cottoning on and dramatically handing it to her pal, who smiled broadly when she realized what was happening.
And with her award in hand, Emma was sure to personally acknowledge every woman on stage with her before turning to the microphone to give her acceptance speech, which she kicked off by saying: “The women on this stage, you are all incredible.”
Emma also paid tribute to her fellow nominees, mentioning them each by name and telling them: “I share this with you, I am in awe of you. And it has been such an honor to do all of this together, I hope we get to keep doing more together."
And as all of the stars made their way off stage after Emma’s speech, she once again acknowledged each of the women and they appeared to be in good spirits as they posed for photos together backstage.
