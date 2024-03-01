Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Directed Her In A Sex Scene For His Debut Feature Film, And People Are Creeped Out

Elizabeth and Damian have always been incredibly close, and he previously praised his famous mom for “dropping everything” to star in his directorial debut.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

It’s no secret that 58-year-old Elizabeth Hurley is incredibly close to her 21-year-old son, Damian Hurley, whom she has raised as a single mother since his birth in 2002.

Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian Hurley smile for photos at an event
Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

In fact, in 2018, Elizabeth went so far as to call Damian her “soulmate” during an interview with the Telegraph, where she explained, “Given I’m a single mother and he’s an only child, by default we spend a lot of time together and we are utterly comfortable in each other’s company.


"I rather think I've simply been blessed with a child whose personality gels with mine,” she continued. "Friends who have several children always admit, although they love them all equally, inevitably there's one whose personality mirrors their own and they 'get' each other better."


But the pair’s closeness has often raised eyebrows, with the actor previously being forced to defend herself after revealing that she enlists Damian to take her sexy bikini photos for Instagram.

At the time, people called Liz’s revelation “weird” and “creepy,” but she insisted that it is simply because her son has “a really good eye” for photography.

Addressing the backlash on the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen After Show, Elizabeth told Andy Cohen, “He doesn’t take all my bikini photos, by the way. Some of them are professional, some of them are my sister, anybody who I can get.

“When we’re on holiday together, sure, he’ll take some pictures,” she continued. “He’s got a really good eye and he’s studying photography, and it’s ridiculous.”

Fast-forward to 2024, and Damian’s eye for photography has developed into an eye for film, with Elizabeth supporting her son in his feature directorial debut, Strictly Confidential.

Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley standing together, both wearing sweaters
Dave Benett / Max Cisotti/Dave Benett / Getty Images

However, the star’s involvement in her son’s project has once again caused a stir, with people left horrified to learn that Damian directed his mom in a steamy sex scene.


Damian also wrote the film, which is about a young woman desperately trying to uncover the mystery surrounding her best friend’s suicide. 

Elizabeth plays Lily, and in the movie’s trailer — which was released Thursday — she can be seen getting intimate with Pear Chiravara’s character, Natasha.

Lily and Natasha kissing and having an intimate moment against a column in an outdoor patio area
Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

The two women are shown kissing before Natasha starts to kiss down Lily’s neck, chest, and body as Lily throws her neck back in enjoyment.

Natasha and Lily in shimmering gowns engaging in a sensual scene
Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

People can’t help feeling a little uncomfortable at the thought of Damian directing his mom in a sex scene, and have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

Close-up of Lily lying down during the sex scene
Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

“Why is Elizabeth Hurley's _son_ directing his mother's sex scenes?” one person tweeted. “This is extremely creepy and disturbing.”


“Imagine having to direct your mother as she films a lesbian sex scene…,” somebody else wrote. One more added, “Creepy considering her son was the one directing.”


“So, like...her son wrote the script, including a sex scene, and hired his mom to be a part of it?” another asked.

Damian previously paid tribute to his mom for “dropping everything” to star in his film after making a promise to him when he was just 8 years old.

Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley on the red carpet
Karwai Tang / WireImage

Sharing a series of behind-the-scenes photos to Instagram at the time, Damian told followers, “Everyone involved deserves public declarations of adoration (all of which will come in due course) but right now I want to worship @ElizabethHurley1 who, during the making of my first ever short film back in 2010 (when I was 8) promised me she’d be in my first feature; true to her word, the minute this film was greenlit, Mama dropped everything and raced out to the beautiful Caribbean to help. Working together was a dream.”


Elizabeth previously starred in Damian’s 2022 short film, The Boy on the Beach.


Meanwhile, Strictly Confidential will be released April 5.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer