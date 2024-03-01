It’s no secret that 58-year-old Elizabeth Hurley is incredibly close to her 21-year-old son, Damian Hurley, whom she has raised as a single mother since his birth in 2002.
At the time, people called Liz’s revelation “weird” and “creepy,” but she insisted that it is simply because her son has “a really good eye” for photography.
Addressing the backlash on the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen After Show, Elizabeth told Andy Cohen, “He doesn’t take all my bikini photos, by the way. Some of them are professional, some of them are my sister, anybody who I can get.
“When we’re on holiday together, sure, he’ll take some pictures,” she continued. “He’s got a really good eye and he’s studying photography, and it’s ridiculous.”