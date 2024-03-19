Back in January, Drew Barrymore went viral after she shared a video of herself watching The Wedding Singer at home.
While we are used to celebrities showcasing their wealth in their luxurious mansions that are full of bespoke furniture and the latest technology, Drew revealed her pretty basic living room and unusually small TV.
At the time, the video sparked a mixed reaction from people. Some were in awe of Drew — who has an estimated net worth of $125 million — for being a bit of a relatable queen, while others were pretty skeptical as they questioned whether this was actually filmed in her real house.
And in a new TikTok video, Drew has shared more insight into her simple home setup as she reflected on being a homebody.
“I like staying in,” the audio begins, with Drew filming herself in a corner of her home that is adorned with multiple framed scenic paintings and a window with green velvet curtains.
In the next clip, Drew can be seen frying eggs in her kitchen, dressed down in a faded Minnie Mouse T-shirt and sweatpants. While the kitchen has a wall painted in a regal shade of green, Drew’s white gas cooker appears to be pretty basic.
Large white cupboards are also visible behind her, with the kitchen certainly not on par with the ones that we usually see in a celebrity’s home.
Drew’s closet is also no match for the huge walk-in wardrobes flaunted by the likes of the KarJenners, with it instead having more of a cozy Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City vibe.
In another shot, Drew can be seen getting water out of a what appears to be a plastic filter, with shelves of glasses and mugs, as well as a roll of paper towels, taking up the rest of the space.
In the final clip, Drew is sitting down to eat at her dining table which is covered with a floral tablecloth and striped placemat for her plate.
One person commented on the TikTok: “You gives [sic] off the vibes of you bought your first apartment and you are still there 🥰 so wholesome and cuteeeee.”
Somebody else wrote: “I love that your house looks like a home and not just a show piece,” and another echoed: “i love that fact that she lives in a regular apartment doing normal things and just living her best life.”