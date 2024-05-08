Here’s A Full Breakdown Of Drake’s Controversial Friendship With Millie Bobby Brown After He Name-Dropped Her In His Latest Kendrick Lamar Diss Track

Drake’s friendship with Millie first raised eyebrows in 2018 after she revealed that he texted her boy advice when she was 14 and he was 31.

Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed Staff

As you’re probably aware, Drake and Kendrick Lamar are currently embroiled in a pretty intense rap beef and have been taking swipes at each other through their music over the last couple of weeks.

This has led to Drake making a rare reference to his controversial friendship with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who is 17 years his junior.

Millie Bobby Brown stands smiling in a black dress with an LV belt
The name drop came after Kendrick accused Drake of being involved with underage girls in his May 4 diss track “Not Like Us.” 


While Kendrick did not explicitly mention Millie, Drake brought her up in his rebuttal, “The Heart Part 6.”


In this song, he raps: “Only fucking with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns / I'd never look twice at no teenager.”


This line has left some curious about Drake’s association with Millie, so here is a full recap of their friendship — which started in 2017, when she was 13 and he was 31.

The two first met when she attended his concert in Brisbane, Australia, and they hung out after the show, with both stars sharing photos from the meeting on their social media pages at the time.

Millie later revealed that Drake had personally invited her to his show, and said that he was just as starstruck by her as she was by him. Speaking at the SAG Awards shortly afterward, she explained: “Drake’s my man, I love Drake! He is amazing!"

“I was in his dressing room with my whole family,” she went on. “I was like: ‘Just want to say hi,’ he was like: ‘Oh my god.’ He was having a fanboy moment; I was having a fangirl moment and a Drake moment."

Speaking to W magazine, Millie also revealed that she and Drake went for dinner together after the concert, as well as the following night before meeting up again in Sydney.

And shortly after their Australian hangouts, Millie shared a photo of herself laughing on a balcony to her social media pages, and credited the photo to Drake.

Two months later, Millie invited Drake to be her plus-one to the Netflix Golden Globes afterparty, sharing a photo of them together at the event with her followers and writing: “blessed to have my security be my +1 at the netflix party.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Drake posing together at an event, both dressed in formal attire
Speaking to W magazine in July 2018, Millie said of her and Drake’s friendship: “We text all the time, he helps me with everything. Just life lessons, he’s amazing, he’s a great human being.”


And she opened up some more in an interview with Access Hollywood at the Emmys two months later.

“He’s honestly so fantastic and a great model,” Millie shared. “We text, we just [texted] each other the other day, and he was like: ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like: ‘I miss you more!’ He’s coming to Atlanta, so I’m definitely going to go and see him.”

When asked what they text each other about, Millie replied: “About boys, he helps me! He’s great, he’s wonderful, I love him.”

And when pressed for further details, she coyly responded: “Y’know, that stays in the text messages.”

But Millie’s comments raised eyebrows at the time as people started to question her close relationship with somebody so much older than her — forcing Millie to issue an Instagram statement defending the rapper.

“Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline?” she wrote shortly after the Emmys. “U guys are weird… For real. im lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance.”


“Im very blessed to have amazing people in my life,” Millie went on. “u don’t get to choose that for me. it’s nice to have people understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships… jeez.”

And “The Heart Part 6” isn’t the first time that Drake has name-dropped Millie, with the star seemingly taking a swipe at the people who judge his friendship with her in his 2023 track “Another Late Night.”

Drake on stage singing and pointing into the audience
Prince Williams / WireImage

In this song, Drake says: “Weirdos in my comments talking about some Millie Bobby / Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flocking.”


Millie has not publicly acknowledged either of Drake's songs that mention her, or the way that she has now been brought into his ongoing beef with Kendrick.

