As you’re probably aware, Drake and Kendrick Lamar are currently embroiled in a pretty intense rap beef and have been taking swipes at each other through their music over the last couple of weeks.
This has led to Drake making a rare reference to his controversial friendship with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who is 17 years his junior.
The two first met when she attended his concert in Brisbane, Australia, and they hung out after the show, with both stars sharing photos from the meeting on their social media pages at the time.
Millie later revealed that Drake had personally invited her to his show, and said that he was just as starstruck by her as she was by him. Speaking at the SAG Awards shortly afterward, she explained: “Drake’s my man, I love Drake! He is amazing!"
“I was in his dressing room with my whole family,” she went on. “I was like: ‘Just want to say hi,’ he was like: ‘Oh my god.’ He was having a fanboy moment; I was having a fangirl moment and a Drake moment."
Speaking to W magazine, Millie also revealed that she and Drake went for dinner together after the concert, as well as the following night before meeting up again in Sydney.
And shortly after their Australian hangouts, Millie shared a photo of herself laughing on a balcony to her social media pages, and credited the photo to Drake.
Two months later, Millie invited Drake to be her plus-one to the Netflix Golden Globes afterparty, sharing a photo of them together at the event with her followers and writing: “blessed to have my security be my +1 at the netflix party.”
“He’s honestly so fantastic and a great model,” Millie shared. “We text, we just [texted] each other the other day, and he was like: ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like: ‘I miss you more!’ He’s coming to Atlanta, so I’m definitely going to go and see him.”
When asked what they text each other about, Millie replied: “About boys, he helps me! He’s great, he’s wonderful, I love him.”
And when pressed for further details, she coyly responded: “Y’know, that stays in the text messages.”