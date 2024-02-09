Dakota Johnson Said She Struggled To Buy Groceries After Her Dad Cut Her Off Financially For Pursuing Acting Instead Of Going To College

Dakota said that it was “difficult,” but she “figured it out” when she was cut from her dad’s “payroll” — and the star admitted that she’d turn to her mom for financial help instead.

Earlier this week, Dakota Johnson hit the headlines when she branded nepotism discourse “incredibly annoying,” “boring,” and “lame.”

Close-up of Dakota at a media event
The 34-year-old actor has always been a hot topic when it comes to nepo babies, thanks to her glittering connections — Dakota is the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith.

Close-up of Dakota with Don and Melanie at a media event
In addition, her grandmother is Tippi Hedren — who shot to fame in the ’60s and starred in Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic horror movie The Birds — and her former stepfather is Antonio Banderas.

Close-up of Dakota and Antonio smiling at each other and embracing
And it is arguably undeniable that Dakota’s family tree gave her a bit of a helping hand when it came to her carving a Hollywood career of her own.

Close-up of Dakota with Antonio and Melanie and half sister Stella at his Hollywood Walk of Fame event
After all, she made her movie debut when she was just 10 years old, being cast in Crazy in Alabama alongside her famous mom.

Close-up of Dakota as a child with Melanie Griffith at a media event
She also enjoyed a modeling career throughout her teens, which was kick-started when she took part in a photo shoot with other celebrities’ children for Teen Vogue when she was 12 years old.

Close-up of Dakota as a child with Don Johnson at a media event
Dakota ended up making a living through modeling as she tried to get her big acting break in adulthood — one of her first notable appearances was in The Social Network back in 2010, when she was 21.

Close-up of Dakota at a media event
Five years later, Dakota established herself as a household name after landing the lead role of Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey movie adaptation, and the rest is history.

Close-up of Dakota at a Fifty Shades media event
Dakota made her most recent nepotism comments during an appearance on the Today show, saying of the discourse, “When it first started, I found it to be incredibly annoying and boring, like, if you’re a journalist, write about something else. That’s just, like, lame.”

Close-up of Dakota outside in a leather jacket and sunglasses
The remark immediately went viral on social media, where Dakota was called out for seemingly refusing to acknowledge the privilege she was born into.

Close-up of Dakota as a child with Don and two of her brothers
One person tweeted, “Privilege cannot stand being talked about. And the more they have, the more they hate you bringing it up.”

“i don’t understand why nepo babies get so offended when you call them that. how hard is it to be like ‘yeah i had an bif advantage & im lucky to get to do something i love’ etc. and go about ur day?” another asked.

“Being born to two massive actors in their prime and thinking you didn’t have it easier than the average nobody is crazy,” one more added. “Even if it took a while for you [...] you don’t have the poverty struggles of struggling actors.”

But earlier in the same interview, Dakota did try to relate to the struggles of those who do not have a financial safety net as she revealed that her dad actually cut her off financially when she decided to pursue acting instead of going to college.

Close-up of Dakota with Don
The star admitted that her money situation became so “difficult” at times that she sometimes struggled to buy groceries.

Close-up of Dakota at a media event
“He cut me off,” Dakota explained. “It was difficult, but I figured it out. He said to everybody — by 'everybody,' I mean all of my siblings ... he calls it the ‘payroll.’ It’s an allowance. He said if you go to college, you still get an allowance.”

Close-up of Dakota on the Today show
“And I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to be an actress,’ so he was like, ‘Alright, well, you’re on your own.’ I was cut off,” she added.

Close-up of Dakota at a media event
“I did some little modeling jobs that helped me pay my rent, and then I started auditioning and got some jobs,” Dakota went on.

Close-up of Dakota modeling in denim and large sunglasses
However, Dakota then exposed her privilege once again as she admitted that when she did begin to struggle financially, she would turn to her mom — who has an estimated net worth of $40 million — for help.

Close-up of Dakota and Melanie at a media event
“I definitely had moments where I couldn’t afford groceries and things like that and I needed to ask my mom to help me,” she said. “She was the nice one.”

Close-up of Dakota and Melanie at a media event
Fortunately for Dakota, she now has an eye-watering estimated net worth of her own of $14 million — so hopefully the days of having to depend on her mom’s goodwill or dad’s “payroll” are over!

