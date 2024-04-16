Courtney Love Just Said That Taylor Swift Isn’t Important Or Interesting While Also Taking Aim At Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey, And Madonna

“Welcome to 1992!!! Homegirl has been a hater since the '90s,” one person tweeted on Monday as Swifties rallied against Courtney on social media.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

Courtney Love has never been the type to keep her opinions to herself, with the 59-year-old star rising to prominence as a figurehead of the alternative and grunge scene back in the 1990s.

Courtney Love with playing the guitar and singing  on stage
Kmazur / WireImage

She was the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the alternative rock band Hole, which formed in 1989, and her personal life has endured fierce scrutiny over the years — mainly due to her tumultuous relationship with Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, who died in 1994.

Courtney Love holding a baby and standing next to Kurt Cobain at an event
Terry Mcginnis / WireImage

Three decades later, Courtney is still making headlines. In 2021, she divided people when she came for then-18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo on social media.

Courtney Love in a strapless outfit with a statement red necklace
Dave J Hogan / Dave J. Hogan / Getty Images

If you need reminding, Courtney took issue with Olivia’s promotional photo for her concert film Driving Home 2 U, which showed the teen holding a bouquet of flowers while dressed up as a prom queen with makeup running down her face.


Courtney felt that this was an obvious reference to the artwork for Hole’s 1994 album Live Through This, which featured fashion model Leilani Bishop dressed as a prom queen, holding a bouquet of flowers, and with smudged makeup. 


Posting to her social media page, Courtney encouraged Olivia to DM her to find out her favorite florist so that the Disney star could send her flowers and a note of acknowledgment. 


She later added in a Facebook post that the situation was “rude” and “rage inducing.” While some could see Courtney’s point, the vast majority leaped to Olivia’s defense as they pointed out that an unhappy prom queen isn’t the most original concept, referencing other iconic pop culture examples such as the 1976 movie Carrie.

And in a new interview, Courtney has now taken aim at a whole host of prominent women in the music industry, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Madonna.

Courtney Love at an event wearing a blazer with a silver pendant
Julien Hekimian / Getty Images

Speaking to the Standard, Courtney said: “It’s great that there are so many successful women in the music industry, but lots of them are becoming a cliché. Now, every successful woman is cloned, so there is just too much music. They’re all the same.”

“I mean, I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed,” Courtney continued. “As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music.”

Beyoncé performing on stage in a striped outfit with a microphone
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

Discussing Taylor Swift, Courtney added: “Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.”

Taylor Swift wearing a sequined dress at on stage
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey did manage to get some compliments from Courtney amid the criticism. She said: “I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off. Up until ‘Take Me Home Country Roads’ I thought she was great. When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much.”

Closeup of Lana Del Rey
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

And there is no love lost between Courtney and Madonna, with Courtney saying: “I don’t like her, and she doesn’t like me. I loved Desperately Seeking Susan, but for the city of New York as much as her.”

Madonna and Courtney Love with their arms around each other as they take a picture at an event
Kevin.mazur / WireImage

If you’re wondering who Courtney does like, her tastes seem to skew toward older artists, with the star singing the praises of Patti Smith, Nina Simone, PJ Harvey, Julie London, and Joni Mitchell.

And while Courtney’s comments have understandably sparked huge backlash from the fandoms of the stars that she criticized, it is unlikely to affect her. In fact, Courtney proudly admitted that she is “completely disagreeable” earlier in the same interview.

Courtney Love smiling outdoors while hoop earrings and a jacket
Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

“I always wanted to be known as a bitch,” she told the publication. “Being liked was never my thing.”

Longtime followers of Courtney have also been quick to point this out on X, formerly known as Twitter, as offended fans — particularly of Taylor's — rallied against the star.

Courtney Love in lace top performing with a microphone onstage
Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

One person wrote: “Imagine thinking Courtney Love cares what anyone thinks? She’s an incredible artist, absolutely crazy, and she has zero, and I do mean ZERO worries about current fandoms. None. I love Taylor, but I’m GenX chuckling about Courtney & the Swifties.”


“CL's been fuck-free since the early 90s and a bunch of online teenagers aren't gonna get to her,” somebody else wrote.


One more added: “Welcome to 1992!!! Homegirl has been a hater since the 90s.”


None of the celebrities Courtney name-checked have publicly reacted to her comments, but we will definitely let you know if they do!

