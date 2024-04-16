Hot Topic
Courtney Love has never been the type to keep her opinions to herself, with the 59-year-old star rising to prominence as a figurehead of the alternative and grunge scene back in the 1990s.
She was the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the alternative rock band Hole, which formed in 1989, and her personal life has endured fierce scrutiny over the years — mainly due to her tumultuous relationship with Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, who died in 1994.
Three decades later, Courtney is still making headlines. In 2021, she divided people when she came for then-18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo on social media.
And in a new interview, Courtney has now taken aim at a whole host of prominent women in the music industry, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Madonna.
“I mean, I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed,” Courtney continued. “As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music.”
Discussing Taylor Swift, Courtney added: “Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.”
Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey did manage to get some compliments from Courtney amid the criticism. She said: “I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off. Up until ‘Take Me Home Country Roads’ I thought she was great. When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much.”
And there is no love lost between Courtney and Madonna, with Courtney saying: “I don’t like her, and she doesn’t like me. I loved Desperately Seeking Susan, but for the city of New York as much as her.”
And while Courtney’s comments have understandably sparked huge backlash from the fandoms of the stars that she criticized, it is unlikely to affect her. In fact, Courtney proudly admitted that she is “completely disagreeable” earlier in the same interview.
Longtime followers of Courtney have also been quick to point this out on X, formerly known as Twitter, as offended fans — particularly of Taylor's — rallied against the star.
