As you’re probably aware, it was the Met Gala on Monday night, and the celebs were out in force with some pretty showstopping outfits.
One of them was Camila Cabello, who wore a stunning Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress that took 450 hours to make and featured more than 250,000 Swarovski crystals.
However, it was actually her purse that stole the show, with the star clasping a literal block of ice as her main accessory.
Camila isn’t the only star who incorporated the elements on the Met Gala red carpet, with Doja Cat causing a stir in her wet-look T-shirt dress.
In the video, a Variety reporter asks Camila if she has seen Doja yet, and when she admits that she hasn’t, the reporter says: “She’s in a T-shirt dress that’s soaking wet.”
The tweet has since been seen more than 7 million times and racked up tens of thousands of likes and retweets as people debated the OP’s comment.
“If she just said it with a little more confidence and didn’t do the awkward nail bite, I think It would’ve landed way better. Still bad but just not this bad…” somebody else theorized.
Camila has not publicly acknowledged her viral moment yet, but we will let you know if she does!
