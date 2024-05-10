This Viral Clip Of Camila Cabello On The Met Gala Red Carpet Is Dividing People

"This is the most endeared i've ever been to her," one person tweeted in response to the viral video.

As you’re probably aware, it was the Met Gala on Monday night, and the celebs were out in force with some pretty showstopping outfits.

Zendaya at the Met Gala
One of them was Camila Cabello, who wore a stunning Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress that took 450 hours to make and featured more than 250,000 Swarovski crystals.

Camila Cabello at the Met Gala
However, it was actually her purse that stole the show, with the star clasping a literal block of ice as her main accessory.

Closeup of Camila Cabello at the Met Gala
For context, this year’s Met Gala theme was “The Garden of Time,” and the ice block purse was a pretty clever way to interpret the concept of fleeting beauty. 


But despite the widespread praise that Camila’s purse received, it did come with its faults. Speaking to E! News on the red carpet, she admitted: “My hands are really cold, I can’t feel my hands.”


She also added to Variety: “It keeps me really moist… The theme was very impermanence, things changing, but also my album, Miami, we're dripping, we're wet, we're icy, but we're melting."

Camila isn’t the only star who incorporated the elements on the Met Gala red carpet, with Doja Cat causing a stir in her wet-look T-shirt dress.

Doja Cat at the Met Gala
Although Doja later revealed that the wet effect was achieved by her being covered in hair gel, she looked totally drenched in water as she posed for photographers.


And the moment that Camila was told about Doja’s look is currently going viral on social media, with the star’s awkward reaction sparking a whole load of discourse. 

In the video, a Variety reporter asks Camila if she has seen Doja yet, and when she admits that she hasn’t, the reporter says: “She’s in a T-shirt dress that’s soaking wet.”

Camila Cabello at the Met Gala
“Oh! See, we’re both…” Camila begins before quipping: “The girls are wet tonight.” She then seductively puts her finger to her mouth.


“Sorry,” Camila quickly adds, seemingly thinking better of her comment as soon as she said it. Another reporter can then be heard saying to the singer: “You went there!”


“I did, I’m sorry,” Camila sheepishly replies. 

One person shared their secondhand embarrassment from the video as they posted it to X, formerly known as Twitter, and joked: “i just killed myself 45 times in my head after watching this.”

i just killed myself 45 times in my head after watching this pic.twitter.com/rrpbieq0Wl

— ً (@cryst6l) May 8, 2024
The tweet has since been seen more than 7 million times and racked up tens of thousands of likes and retweets as people debated the OP’s comment.

“she is trying so hard to be viral it’s embarrassing,” one person agreed. Another wrote: “This girl cannot be edgy. She is corny and she knows it. That’s why she keeps apologizing."

“If she just said it with a little more confidence and didn’t do the awkward nail bite, I think It would’ve landed way better. Still bad but just not this bad…” somebody else theorized.

But others leaped to Camila’s defense as they admitted that they found her awkwardness relatable. One popular quote-tweet that has more than 40k likes reads: “Yeah I’d get along with her. Idc. Sowwyyy.”

Yeah I’d get along with her. Idc . Sowwyyy https://t.co/EfsK5n0GmG

— timmygami eyes (@deliclit) May 8, 2024
“she’s kinda one of the few celebrities with an authentic personality,” another user argued. Somebody else wrote: “the immediate apology…this is the most endeared i’ve ever been to her."

Camila has not publicly acknowledged her viral moment yet, but we will let you know if she does!

