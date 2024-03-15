Three Months After Andre Braugher’s Death, The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Cast Reunited To Share Memories And Shed Tears

“We laughed. We cried a little. We reminisced,” Melissa Fumero wrote. “Nine Nine Forever.”

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

In December, the TV world was rocked when Andre Braugher’s longtime publicist confirmed that the 61-year-old actor had died after a brief illness.

Close-up of Andre Braugher at a media event
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Andre first found mainstream success in the ’90s after starring in a string of TV shows and movies, but in recent years, he had become best known for his performance as Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Andre Braugher smiling as Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine
NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The popular sitcom aired between 2013 and 2021, and his former castmates were among the people to post heartbreaking tributes to Andre after his death was announced.

Cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine posing at a precinct desk: Amy in a suit, Terry in a dress shirt, Holt in a suit, Rosa in leather jacket, Boyle in a tie, and Diaz in a jacket
NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And on Thursday, the stars of the show took to their respective Instagram pages to reveal that they had reunited — and it sounds as if it was a pretty emotional night.

Each cast member shared a variation of a group photo that was taken during the get-together, with each adding their own moving caption to mark the evening.  Melissa Fumero, who played Amy on the show, wrote, “We laughed. We cried a little. We reminisced. We laughed some more. Nine Nine Forever.”

Cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine standing together at an event in smart casual attire
Tibrina Hobson / FilmMagic

Terry Crews, whose character’s name was also Terry, reposted this and added, “Could not have described last night any better…! NINE-NINE. @brooklyn99 R.I.P. @andrebraugher”


“Tonite was like a very special episode where we ran thru so many memories and moments ❤️,” Chelsea Peretti — who portrayed Gina — wrote on her social media page.


While Joe Lo Truglio, who was Charles, said, “The squad a had a great time last night. I’m a lucky dog to have all of these wonderful, funny, kind people still in my life. Many stories, many laughs, a few tears, sometimes both at the same time. Like it should be. NINE-NINE! ❤️”

Dirk Blocker, who played Hitchcock, penned, “These are the wonderful people who I spent the better part of a decade with. I love every one of em. L-R, moi, @stephaniebeatriz, @terrycrews, @chelsanity, @joelmckmiller, @joelotruglio, @melissafumero, @thelonelyisland, and the janitor from our last episode. 99!”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast photo from the show
NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And Joel McKinnon Miller, who was Scully, wrote, “A few memories. A few tears. A few laughs…lots of love.❤️”


Stephanie Beatriz, who portrayed Rosa, simply wrote, “Nine-Nine Forever 🤍,” and lead actor Andy Samberg, who played Jake, simply shared the photo to his Lonely Island Instagram page without adding a caption.


Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s showrunner, Dan Goor, also attended the reunion and is featured in the group photo.

Needless to say, fans of the show loved gaining an insight into the cast’s get-together, but many also shared their sadness that Andre was no longer with them.

Three actors standing side by side in a police precinct setting from the TV show &quot;Brooklyn Nine-Nine.&quot;
Universal Television / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“Not seeing Andre in this made me die a little inside,” one person commented on Melissa’s post


Somebody else wrote, “Oh my B99 heart 🥹🥹 Captain Dad is surely smiling up there.”


“This makes me happy but there’s still such a hole where Andre should be,” a comment on Chelsea’s post reads. 


While another fan added, “Realizing that Andre is not there is just hit deep 😣😭 we miss you captain holt. !❤”

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast was always incredibly close, which became especially evident when they paid tribute to Andre after his death.

Brooklyn Nine Nine cast in a hot tub
NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

At the time, Melissa wrote, “I will remember how you sent me pictures of Fall trees in NJ because you knew how much I missed that time of year back east. I will remember you calling me Melly Fumé. I will remember so much. I really thought I’d see you again.”


“Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you,” Chelsea said. “Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit.”


While Terry penned, “This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness, and your friendship.”


And the official Brooklyn Nine-Nine page simply posted, "Always our Captain. We love you, Andre."

Topics in this article

Skip to footer