Andre first found mainstream success in the ’90s after starring in a string of TV shows and movies, but in recent years, he had become best known for his performance as Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
The popular sitcom aired between 2013 and 2021, and his former castmates were among the people to post heartbreaking tributes to Andre after his death was announced.
And on Thursday, the stars of the show took to their respective Instagram pages to reveal that they had reunited — and it sounds as if it was a pretty emotional night.
Each cast member shared a variation of a group photo that was taken during the get-together, with each adding their own moving caption to mark the evening. Melissa Fumero, who played Amy on the show, wrote, “We laughed. We cried a little. We reminisced. We laughed some more. Nine Nine Forever.”
Dirk Blocker, who played Hitchcock, penned, “These are the wonderful people who I spent the better part of a decade with. I love every one of em. L-R, moi, @stephaniebeatriz, @terrycrews, @chelsanity, @joelmckmiller, @joelotruglio, @melissafumero, @thelonelyisland, and the janitor from our last episode. 99!”
Needless to say, fans of the show loved gaining an insight into the cast’s get-together, but many also shared their sadness that Andre was no longer with them.