The Theory That Britney Spears’s Song “Everytime” Is About Her Secret Abortion Explained

From the song’s creation to its emotional lyrics and infamous music video, Britney’s fans are suddenly seeing things in a whole new light.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

Britney Spears’s hotly anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me, will be released next week, and some excerpts have already got everybody talking.

closeup of britney
Steve Granitz / WireImage

On Tuesday, People magazine revealed that in her book, Britney confirms that she fell pregnant while dating Justin Timberlake in the early '00s — but she had an abortion because he “didn’t want to be a father.”

closeup of teenage britney and justin at an event
Denise Truscello / WireImage

Britney and Justin first started dating when they were 18 years old, back in 1999. They split in 2002, and the way that Justin publicly vilified his ex after the breakup has been heavily criticized in recent years.

closeup of britney and justin smiling outside
Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

Per People, Britney writes in her memoir that the unplanned pregnancy was a “surprise” to her, but not “a tragedy.” She adds: “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

The couple sitting at an event in front of Lenny Kravitz and Milla Jovovitch
Dave Hogan / Getty Images

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” Britney explains. “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."

closeup of the clapping at an event
L. Cohen / WireImage

The star goes on to say that having an abortion remains “one of the most agonizing things” that she has ever experienced in her life.

closeup of teenage britney
Russeil Christophe / Christophe Russeil / Getty

And this revelation has really struck a chord with fans, with Justin now facing even more scrutiny for the way that he treated Britney post-breakup.

closeup of him in a beanie and t-shirt
Denise Truscello / WireImage

If you need reminding, just months after the split, Justin released his second solo single, “Cry Me A River,” which heavily suggests that Britney cheated on him. In the song, Justin sings: “You don't have to say what you did / I already know, I found out from him.”

the two wearing all-denim outfits
Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

“The bridges were burned / Now it's your turn to cry,” he goes on, before repeating: “Cry me a river.”

Tyler Michaels / FilmMagic

And the music video for the song leaned into mounting speculation that it had been inspired by Britney as it featured an uncanny lookalike of Justin’s famous ex, leaving many convinced that she had been unfaithful to him.

character&#x27;s hand reaching out to someone who looks like britney from behind
SME; Reservoir Media / Via youtube.com

The following year, Britney released her album In The Zone, which features the song “Everytime” which was released as a single in 2004.

closeup of britney
Jim Spellman / WireImage

At the time, many believed that this song was Britney’s apology to Justin for cheating on him, with lyrics such as: “I may have made it rain / Please forgive me / My weakness caused you pain / And this song's my sorry.”

AZLyrics / Via azlyrics.com

But news of Britney’s secret abortion has shed some new light on “Everytime,” with many becoming convinced that the emotional song is actually Britney’s reflection on her and Justin’s decision to not go ahead with the pregnancy.

britney singing into the camera
SME / Via youtube.com

The track’s melody and opening piano music is incredibly reminiscent of a lullaby, and in the chorus, Britney literally repeats: “I guess I need you, baby.”

AZLyrics / Via azlyrics.com

“Every time I see you in my dreams / I see your face it’s haunting me / I guess I need you baby,” she sings. Britney later says: “I make believe that you are here / It’s the only way that I see clear.”

britney in the bathtub for the music video
SME / Via youtube.com

“What have I done? You seem to move on easy,” she goes on, which some have interpreted to be Britney’s way of questioning how Justin was able to easily move on from their choice to have an abortion while she had her regrets.

the two arriving to an event
J. Vespa / WireImage

“At night I pray that soon your face will face away,” Britney later sings.

britney singing on stage
Kevin.mazur / WireImage

And the fact that “Everytime” is one of the first tracks that Britney had full creative control over in her career makes this theory all the more poignant, with the star previously explaining during an interview with Hip Online: “I wrote the whole thing from scratch on the piano. Musically there was no track or anything.”

closeup of britney
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

“I was just at my house and I did the whole thing by myself,” she added, before going on to share her relief that her producer, Guy Sigsworth, was happy to let her keep control over the song’s sound.

SME / Via youtube.com

“I just basically told him exactly how I wanted the song to sound, and he was so amazing because there's a lot of producers, you tell them things and they don't get it,” Britney said. “He got it just right, he was amazing. And so that song specifically, you know, I did everything.”

closeup of britney walking outside
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Britney’s abortion also gives the music video for “Everytime” a whole new meaning, with it showing Britney struggle with suicide ideation and then watching a baby be born in a hospital after she'd seemingly died by suicide in a bathtub.

britney with wet hair looking at the camera while a mother gives birth behind her
SME / Via youtube.com

While the video ends with Britney emerging from the water alive and well, the final shot is a close-up of a newborn wrapped up in a pink blanket in a hospital room.

closeup of the newborn
SME / Via youtube.com

Reacting to the new information, one person tweeted on Tuesday: “So, Britney Spears’ Everytime is actually a llullaby for her unborn child with Justin Timberlake. This makes the meaning of the song a whole lot different now. She's drowning herself to be with her baby; that's my interpretation of the song & MV.”

SME / YouTube @britneyspears / Twitter @kosabarjap / Via Twitter: @kosabarjap

“The Everytime instrumental sounding like a lullaby, the ''I guess I need you baby'' part, a baby in the music video. This song explores her feelings of guilt surrounding her abortion,” someone else agreed.

Twitter @gotmehighhh / Via Twitter: @gotmehighhh

Another wrote: “Everytime by Britney Spears has such a new meaning now. It being a lullaby saying how she needs her baby.”

Twitter @ABeardedHero / Via Twitter: @ABeardedHero

“i always felt like everytime wasn't just about justin or their break up the lyrics always felt a little bit too heavy to be just about breaking up with someone to me,” one more said. “i could have never imagined it could be about an abortion ill never listen to the song the same way.”

Twitter @violentdreamin / Via Twitter: @violentdreamin

“Everytime by Britney Spears was already a sad song now knowing the true meaning behind it makes it even it sadder,” someone else agreed.

Twitter @badlandsambrose / Via Twitter: @badlandsambrose

And somebody else pointed out that while abortion isn’t always a difficult decision for somebody to make, nor a choice that they will come to regret or feel guilty about, Britney’s incredibly religious upbringing could have been a contributing factor to her internal battle over the situation.

closeup of teenage britney
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The star was born in Mississippi, which is part of the United States’s so-called “Bible Belt,” where socially conservative evangelical Protestantism has an incredibly strong influence. Britney was raised as a Southern Baptist and was active in her church growing up.

closeup of teenage britney singing
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In recent years, Britney has said multiple times that she stopped believing in God during her controversial conservatorship.

closeup of present-day britney
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“The whole abortion thing and the Everytime video makes SO MUCH sense if you understand how religious Britney was raised and I’m sure how looked down upon abortion was for her until she came to Hollywood,” one person tweeted.

Twitter @ByElleBlog / Via Twitter: @ByElleBlog

Britney went on to have two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Kevin has full custody of the boys, and they recently relocated to Hawaii.

View this video on YouTube
SME / YouTube @britneyspears / Via youtube.com

Topics in this article

Skip to footer