"This isn’t about making a non-Jewish actor look more like Leonard Bernstein; it’s about making a non-Jewish actor look more like a Jewish stereotype."
Bradley Cooper should not be playing Leonard Bernstein. He should not be wearing a prosthetic nose.— Ben M. Freeman (@BenMFreeman) August 16, 2023
This is Jew-face & is as serous & offensive as Black-face or the racialising of other minorities.
Stop erasing Jews. Stop erasing Jew-hate. Jews do count.
Bradley Cooper really needs to fix this and apologize bc what was he thinking??? Did anyone tell him that this is horribly antisemitic? https://t.co/rMwcAnRKHu— B (she/they) (@venusretrotarot) August 16, 2023
I would like to have a word with the person who thought it was a good idea to have Bradley Cooper wear a prosthetic nose that doesn’t make him look more like Leonard Bernstein, but actually perpetuates Jewish stereotypes rooted in Nazi propaganda/antisemitism. https://t.co/agPxUkmTqf— melissa rae | מליסה רעי 🌈 (@thisraeoflight) August 16, 2023
remember how bradley cooper basically stole the rights for this film from a jewish man who had been passionately trying to make it for years? and now he’s wearing prosthetic nose to play a jewish man and directing it himself https://t.co/xtqRpUfOpo— elise | wwdits spoilers (@bisexualcrises) August 15, 2023
if bradley cooper wins best actor for his antisemitic, straightwashed portrayal of leonard bernstein, i am going to delete my letterboxd account, burn my diploma, and start acting like i've never seen a movie before— Maddie Kane (@maddiemkane) August 15, 2023
First of all that prosthetic is antisemitic. Also, Leonard Bernstein was GAY. I’m sure that’s in the movie but in focusing on his marriage mainly - are they really trying to alienate *every* natural audience for this biopic??? Maybe make a different movie??— Joseph Rezek (@RezekJoe) August 16, 2023
