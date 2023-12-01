Beyoncé Said She Was “Pretty Disappointed” By The Nasty Comments Her 11-Year-Old Daughter Blue Ivy Received Following Her Performance On The “Renaissance” Tour

Reflecting on the seriously impressive way that Blue Ivy handles the scrutiny she faces, Beyoncé said: “Blue comes up fighting against all of the negativity that was put on her just because she was our kid. “

By
Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed Staff

It’s fair to say that one of the biggest talking points from Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour was her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy’s surprise appearances in the show.

Blue is Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s oldest child, with the power couple also mom and dad to 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Despite her young age, Blue confidently joined her superstar mom on stage during “My Power” and “Black Parade,” leading some choreography with a group of dancers.

When Blue made her first appearance during a Paris show back in May, she was immediately met with scrutiny online. Cruel trolls targeted the preteen as they claimed that she couldn’t dance and wasn’t following in Beyoncé’s footsteps.

And the situation has been addressed in Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour movie, which premiered earlier this month. In the film, Beyoncé admits that she had her doubts when Blue first asked to join her on stage.

“She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no,” Beyoncé recalls, but she ended up relenting.

However, the star was left horrified when her daughter ended up not only being victim to nasty comments after her performance, she was also reading them online.

Admitting that there were a lot of “not great” remarks made about Blue, Beyoncé says: “I was pretty disappointed that she had access to them.”

But what the star didn’t anticipate was the way that her “fearless” daughter would take the negativity and use it as motivation to improve.

Blue explains in the film: “I mean, there were lots of negative things that people had to say, but I could see that the more I do, the better I become.”

“That’s when Blue Ivy started practicing and practicing,” Beyoncé’s dad, Mathew Knowles, adds. “Basically saying: ‘I’ll show you!’ — that’s a Knowles right there!”

“From now on, I’m just going to get better and better from where I am now,” Blue continues. “And on the last show, I’ll be dancing as hard as I possibly can.”

“I feel a little bit more tough,” she concludes.

And Blue’s approach couldn’t have made Beyoncé more proud, with the star gushing: “Blue is fearless. But I think what I love the most is she became fearless, and I can see the confidence and her trusting herself more and more.”

“‘My Power’ is the perfect song, and the lyrics — even that war chant: ‘That’s my bloodline ready for war, baby let’s go!’” Beyoncé goes on.

She poignantly adds: “Blue comes up fighting against all of the negativity that was put on her just because she was our kid. She was ready to take back her power.”

And while fans have been left happy to hear that Blue didn't take the nasty comments to heart, they have still been left horrified that anybody would target a child in this way online.

Commenting on a video about the situation, one person wrote: “you got to be the most miserable person to say anything bad about a CHILD.”

Another added: “Everyone who made negative comments should be ashamed she’s a kid.”

Somebody else said: “Blue is 11 by the way. Hating on a child’s performance is miserable.”

One more commented: “People were so mean she is just a kid.”

Beyoncé previously paid sweet tribute to her daughter on Instagram in reference to her cameos on the Renaissance tour, writing at the time: “My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

