Beyoncé’s Management Apparently Called And Thanked A Local Country Radio Station For Playing Her New Country Song After A Whole Load Of Drama

Amid conversation that Black people are actively excluded from the country music scene, a local country radio station rejected a request to play Beyoncé’s new song by stating: “We do not play Beyonce on KYKC as we are a country music station.”

Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed Staff

On Sunday, Beyoncé caused a social media storm when she announced that she will be dropping the much-anticipated second act of her 2022 album, Renaissance, on March 29.

As if that wasn’t enough, the star released two new songs, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” which unveiled her brand new sound, with the upcoming album fitting into the country genre. 


Of course dedicated fans of Beyoncé’s will be aware that this isn’t her first foray into country music, with her song “Daddy Lessons” being at the center of Grammys controversy in 2016.


You see, despite “Daddy Lessons” being an undeniably country song about Beyoncé’s dad, Mathew Knowles, it didn’t receive any nominations in the country music categories at that year’s Grammys.


An anonymous insider later told the Associated Press that Beyoncé had submitted the song for consideration, however, the country music committee rejected it because they didn’t agree that it fit in with the genre. 

It didn’t take long for people to speculate that this was because Beyoncé — who was born and raised in Houston, Texas — is a Black artist, and history seemingly repeated itself the following year when Black musician Lil Nas X’s hit country song “Old Town Road” was snubbed by the country music chart.

This is particularly outrageous considering the important role that Black people played in the creation of country music, with many early country hits lifted from hymns performed by Black ministers in the South. 


With that in mind, when Beyoncé unveiled her new sound at the weekend, many quickly began to speculate that her aforementioned “three-act project” was her way of “reclaiming genres originally rooted in Black music,” with Renaissance reclaiming disco and house music, this new album country, and it being widely theorized that the third act will be rock and roll. 


Unfortunately, it seems as though the industry hasn’t evolved at all since 2016, with it being evident that Beyoncé is still being excluded from the country music scene eight years after the “Daddy Lessons” drama. 

The signs began to emerge almost immediately, with Variety seemingly avoiding referring to Beyoncé’s new songs as country, instead saying that they have “strong country influences” — prompting heaps of backlash.

One person tweeted in response: “This is a microaggression. Those songs are clearly country, not ‘country influenced.’ Black people BIRTHED country music. Put some respect on it.” Another person echoed: “calling it influence is just disrespectful to her southern roots. she has always been a country gworl.. give her the flowers she deserves.”


But Variety’s tweet appeared to be just the tip of the iceberg, with a Beyoncé fan revealing that his local country music radio station had refused to play Beyoncé’s new song when he requested her new song because they “do not play Beyoncé.”


X — formerly Twitter — user Justin tweeted a screenshot of the email reply that he received from Oklahoma radio station KYKC on Tuesday after he requested “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

They wrote: “Hi - we do not play Beyonce on KYKC as we are a country music station. Thank you.”

He captioned the screenshot: “I requested Texas Hold ‘Em at my local country radio station (KYKC) and after requesting, i received an email from the radio station stating ‘We do not play Beyoncé on KYKC as we are a country music station,’” and it soon gained traction.

Many felt that the station’s response was reflective of a wider issue, with one person asking: “Is it that they don’t play Beyoncé or they don’t play Black people???” Another claimed: “the racism we're about to bear witness to because Beyonce is digging into her country roots is going to be intergalactic.”

Somebody else tweeted: “The racism we always knew was there is revealing itself already and she hasn’t even dropped the album yet.”

But after Justin’s tweet went viral, TMZ reported that KYKC only rejected the Beyoncé request because they didn’t realize that the star had moved into the country genre — and the station has since taken to their social media pages to clarify that they are now playing the new songs.

Sharing a photo of “Texas Hold ‘Em” in their schedule, they wrote: “Lots of calls coming in for Beyoncé’s Texas Hold ‘Em.  It’s coming up in minutes.” 

Replying to comments on their Facebook account, the station’s social media manager maintained that the initial snub was totally unintentional as they insisted that they previously “didn’t know” Beyoncé had a country song, adding: “Then no one would send us a copy until today.”

They reiterated in another post: “we DID want to play it after we found out she released a country song...we didn't have it.”

Thankfully, all’s well that ends well, with KYKC also claiming that Beyoncé’s management had since called them to say thank you for playing her song, in spite of the misunderstanding.

