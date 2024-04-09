In recent days, social media has been flooded with discourse on Avantika Vandanapu being cast as Rapunzel in a live-action adaptation of the Disney film Tangled.
But amid all the backlash, one small detail makes the whole situation even more troubling: Avantika hasn’t actually been cast as Rapunzel. In fact, a live-action adaptation of Tangled isn’t even thought to be in production at the moment.
Highlighting just how easy it is for misinformation to spread on the internet, the rumor’s origin can be traced to a tweet that was posted in March.
The situation spiraled from here, with the fan cast being circulated as fact. Meanwhile, the original X user tweeted on Tuesday: “alright i deleted #that tweet i tweeted it for fun but people took it seriously and decided to be racist.”
“How a simple fancast cant get her so much hate,” they continued. “Her instagram comment section is rancid, tiktok is getting so many likes for being vile towards her and nothing has ever been confirmed. Avantika is a talented, beautiful woman who deserves none of this.”
“Why are people ignoring the fact that the movie literally doesn’t exist,” another viral tweet asks.