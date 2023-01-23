This user shared some more detail in a second comment, adding: “I was about 16 and we were the only two at the pool (it was an apartment complex). He kept asking me what unit I lived in (as if to intimidate me, like I didn’t live there) then he was going on about how he lost a watch at the pool and asked if I would come help him look for it in the locker rooms. This was probably one of the only encounters I had in my life where I really felt like something seriously awful would’ve happened if I wasn’t careful.”