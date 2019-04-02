YouTubers Cole And Sav Pranked Their 6-Year-Old By Pretending To Get Rid Of Her Puppy And People Are Furious
YouTubers Cole and Savannah LaBrant are getting hate online for a video they posted, in which they play a prank on their 6-year-old daughter Everleigh by telling her they were giving her puppy away.
If you don't know who Cole and Sav are, here's some background. The couple, who got married in 2017, each had their own vlogging careers before merging and creating a blog family empire under their channel, The LaBrant Family.
That channel has 8.7 million subscribers on YouTube. Sav had 5 million Instagram followers, her husband has 4 million, Everleigh, Sav's daughter from a previous relationship has 4.3 million, and the couple's 3-month-old daughter, Posie, has 1.1 million.
Even Everleigh's puppy, Carl, has an impressive 759,000 Instagram followers.
On Monday, April Fool's Day, the couple posted a video on their YouTube channel called "We Have To Give Our Puppy Away... Saying Goodbye Forever :(."
The description is "We didn't think Everleigh would be this sad about it..."
As of this writing, it has been viewed 1.5 million times.
The video is a normal vlog, until about 7 minutes in. It cuts to Everleigh facedown on the couch, reacting to what Cole calls "sad news."
He asks her if she wants to "tell the vlog" but she refuses.
Sav then says they have decided to "give Carl away to somebody else" because they are too busy to properly take care of him.
She adds that he "poops and pees all over our house" and she feels he needs to be taken outside more often.
Cole then says that Everleigh is really sad but they are going to let her "give him away, to whoever she wants."
Everleigh shrugs when Cole asks him who she would give Carl to, and when he asks if she will miss him, she nods.
During this, Sav starts to crack up.
Cole then says they have one more thing to tell Everleigh, and Sav whispers, "April Fool's!"
Cole explains this is "our April Fool's video." It seems the video was filmed on Sunday, March 31.
Everleigh then starts to cry again. "Too far?" Cole asks the camera.
Sav says that she didn't think Everleigh was even going to believe her. Cole says he thought Everleigh was faking her reaction at first.
"At least it is going to make Ev super love Carl now," Cole concludes.
The rest of the video is dedicated to "Everleigh's Revenge," where Everleigh pranks Cole in retaliation.
At the end of the video, Sav says if the prank "offended any of you guys, she's OK."
"She cried for like two minutes and she's the happiest kid ever now, we prank each other all the time," she said.
However, some people online were angered by the video.
They said the couple had taken the prank too far.
On Instagram, many left comments on Sav's latest post decrying the video.
"You April Fool's video is textbook emotional and psychological abuse," wrote one commenter. "Your child trusts you, and you lied to her simply to make her cry while you filmed. Please take a step back, and rewatch it. I pray you find some clarity, remove the video, and promise your daughter that you will work your hardest to regain her trust."
Some even brought the couple's Christian faith into it.
"Do you think Jesus would like you playing a cruel April fools trick on your daughter? It's always religious people who act the least like Jesus would," wrote one commenter.
Sav didn't immediately return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News. The couple has disabled comments on the video.
