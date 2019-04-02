YouTubers Cole And Sav Pranked Their 6-Year-Old By Pretending To Get Rid Of Her Puppy And People Are Furious

"We didn't think Everleigh would be this sad about it..."

YouTube

YouTubers Cole and Savannah LaBrant are getting hate online for a video they posted, in which they play a prank on their 6-year-old daughter Everleigh by telling her they were giving her puppy away. If you don't know who Cole and Sav are, here's some background. The couple, who got married in 2017, each had their own vlogging careers before merging and creating a blog family empire under their channel, The LaBrant Family. That channel has 8.7 million subscribers on YouTube. Sav had 5 million Instagram followers, her husband has 4 million, Everleigh, Sav's daughter from a previous relationship has 4.3 million, and the couple's 3-month-old daughter, Posie, has 1.1 million. Even Everleigh's puppy, Carl, has an impressive 759,000 Instagram followers.

On Monday, April Fool's Day, the couple posted a video on their YouTube channel called "We Have To Give Our Puppy Away... Saying Goodbye Forever :(." The description is "We didn't think Everleigh would be this sad about it..." As of this writing, it has been viewed 1.5 million times.

The video is a normal vlog, until about 7 minutes in. It cuts to Everleigh facedown on the couch, reacting to what Cole calls "sad news." He asks her if she wants to "tell the vlog" but she refuses.

YouTube

Sav then says they have decided to "give Carl away to somebody else" because they are too busy to properly take care of him. She adds that he "poops and pees all over our house" and she feels he needs to be taken outside more often. Cole then says that Everleigh is really sad but they are going to let her "give him away, to whoever she wants." Everleigh shrugs when Cole asks him who she would give Carl to, and when he asks if she will miss him, she nods. During this, Sav starts to crack up.

YouTube

Cole then says they have one more thing to tell Everleigh, and Sav whispers, "April Fool's!" Cole explains this is "our April Fool's video." It seems the video was filmed on Sunday, March 31. Everleigh then starts to cry again. "Too far?" Cole asks the camera. Sav says that she didn't think Everleigh was even going to believe her. Cole says he thought Everleigh was faking her reaction at first.

YouTube

"At least it is going to make Ev super love Carl now," Cole concludes.

YouTube

The rest of the video is dedicated to "Everleigh's Revenge," where Everleigh pranks Cole in retaliation. At the end of the video, Sav says if the prank "offended any of you guys, she's OK." "She cried for like two minutes and she's the happiest kid ever now, we prank each other all the time," she said. However, some people online were angered by the video.

Cole and Sav played a prank on Everleigh and made her think they were getting rid of Carl and they kept it going for so long and she was crying the whole time 😠

They said the couple had taken the prank too far.



@lls_lynn They also traumatized a young child by saying their giving him away. She was in tears and all sav and Cole did was laugh and ask why she was crying. She was crying because she thought they would take her dog away. 2/2