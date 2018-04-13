BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

25 Tweets About The Yodel Kid Remix That Will Make You Live But Also Want To Die

news

25 Tweets About The Yodel Kid Remix That Will Make You Live But Also Want To Die

"Why did I pay $5 cover at the pub just to hear the yodel boy edm remix get played a total of zero (0) times."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 13, 2018, at 2:34 p.m. ET

1.

Me &amp; my friends at club cafe this weekend after I’ve had my 4th tequila pineapple and the dj drops that walmart yodel kid remix https://t.co/St986wFeAs
bad bu$$y baca @yungblazingfire

Me &amp; my friends at club cafe this weekend after I’ve had my 4th tequila pineapple and the dj drops that walmart yodel kid remix https://t.co/St986wFeAs

Reply Retweet Favorite

2.

I’m gonna go out Friday just to see if they play Walmart yodel boy remix in the club
Juliette Porter @juliettep0rter

I’m gonna go out Friday just to see if they play Walmart yodel boy remix in the club

Reply Retweet Favorite

3.

*Walmart yodel remix comes on shuffle* Me:
Duane @SuaveLlave

*Walmart yodel remix comes on shuffle* Me:

Reply Retweet Favorite

4.

you know what truly, honestly haunts me? the fact that almost every single yodel kid remix i’ve heard is so. fuckin. good.
julie danielle @JulieDanielle2

you know what truly, honestly haunts me? the fact that almost every single yodel kid remix i’ve heard is so. fuckin. good.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

5.

THEY PLAYED YODEL KID REMIX AT THE MUSIC FESTIVAL I WENT TO!!!!
ᴋᴇᴠɪɴ @KevinDez_

THEY PLAYED YODEL KID REMIX AT THE MUSIC FESTIVAL I WENT TO!!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

6.

If the yodel kid remix don't play at the club tonight consider this fine Friday night CANCELLED
Anya Deady @anyadeady

If the yodel kid remix don't play at the club tonight consider this fine Friday night CANCELLED

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

yodel kid remix on the radio please wait for the drop ohmygoooooddddd
m. clare @claretweetz

yodel kid remix on the radio please wait for the drop ohmygoooooddddd

Reply Retweet Favorite

8.

Gotta squad up when we hear the walmart yodel boy remix
Ashley🧚🏾‍♀️ @blaatinaa

Gotta squad up when we hear the walmart yodel boy remix

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

9.

*walmart yodel remix starts playing at the party* me:
‏ً @blindsiren

*walmart yodel remix starts playing at the party* me:

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

Why did I pay $5 cover at the pub just to hear the yodel boy edm remix get played a total of zero (0) times
JL @jonaslawrence52

Why did I pay $5 cover at the pub just to hear the yodel boy edm remix get played a total of zero (0) times

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 *walmart yodel remix starts playing at the club* me:
MeannMike™ @MeannMike

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 *walmart yodel remix starts playing at the club* me:

Reply Retweet Favorite

12.

came out to that yodel kids remix last night
dingo @_schwartz94

came out to that yodel kids remix last night

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

13.

and here's the walmart yodel remix by @lowercase464. you're welcome again.
skeletal trash lord @skeletontrash

and here's the walmart yodel remix by @lowercase464. you're welcome again.

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

When someone walks in on me watching the Walmart yodel remix on repeat at 2:19 am
Julia @juliac42

When someone walks in on me watching the Walmart yodel remix on repeat at 2:19 am

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

Someone came through the drive-thru at my job playing the yodel kid EDM remix so I gave him a free drink
Erin Neeson @NeesonErin

Someone came through the drive-thru at my job playing the yodel kid EDM remix so I gave him a free drink

Reply Retweet Favorite

16.

Y’all we had to hop on it YODEL WALMART REMIX 😂😂😂 RT #ohlawdchallenge
Matt @mattdanielallen

Y’all we had to hop on it YODEL WALMART REMIX 😂😂😂 RT #ohlawdchallenge

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

17.

THEY REALLY PLAYED THE YODEL REMIX IN THE CLUB LAST NIGHT
Sophie @sophie_mhj

THEY REALLY PLAYED THE YODEL REMIX IN THE CLUB LAST NIGHT

Reply Retweet Favorite

18.

IF I HEAR THAT YODEL BOY REMIX ONE MORE GOD DAMN TIME I SWEAR IM GOING TO drop it low in the name of yeehaw I love that shit I can’t lie
emba @unofficialemba

IF I HEAR THAT YODEL BOY REMIX ONE MORE GOD DAMN TIME I SWEAR IM GOING TO drop it low in the name of yeehaw I love that shit I can’t lie

Reply Retweet Favorite

19.

Him: I hate country music Her: Have you heard the yodel kid remix Him:
nicole forbes @nicoleforbes_

Him: I hate country music Her: Have you heard the yodel kid remix Him:

Reply Retweet Favorite

20.

thank god no one can see your soundcloud listening history bc all you’d see is the walmart yodel kid EDM remix
megs 🦋 @megsearly

thank god no one can see your soundcloud listening history bc all you’d see is the walmart yodel kid EDM remix

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

21.

🚨OT WINNER —&gt; YODEL KID REMIX CELEBRATION ALERT🚨
RU Stool @BarstoolRU

🚨OT WINNER —&gt; YODEL KID REMIX CELEBRATION ALERT🚨

Reply Retweet Favorite

22.

Today in English the Walmart yodel boy remix started playing as we were saying the pledge and I think that's a great metaphor for America rn
Sanjana @sanj4na

Today in English the Walmart yodel boy remix started playing as we were saying the pledge and I think that's a great metaphor for America rn

Reply Retweet Favorite

23.

If they don’t play the EDM yodel remix at prom tomorrow I’m SUING
Will @willyodaddy

If they don’t play the EDM yodel remix at prom tomorrow I’m SUING

Reply Retweet Favorite

24.

*Hears the yodel kid video playing nearby Me:
Mason Memesey @theMasonRamseey

*Hears the yodel kid video playing nearby Me:

Reply Retweet Favorite

25. And of course, we gotta end with the queen MBB.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @milliebobbybrown
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT