The fact that it did, she told BuzzFeed News, made her "sad" because of the subject. She asked women to describe what they do to protect themselves while out running.

Amanda Deibert is a television and comic book writer who recently shared a thought on Twitter that immediately went viral.

One of my mom groups has a thread that is just women listing and recommending which kind of protection they take when them when they go out running (Ie. pepper spray, alarm necklaces, whistles, etc) in case you wondered what being a woman is like

Also, women: what do you use when you go out running?

Deibert said she used to be a runner, but now she mostly hikes and walks.

When she read the question in a Facebook group she's a member of, she began to reflect on all the things she does to protect herself while out exercising, such as staying in well-lit areas at night, going with friends, walking with keys between her knuckles, and pretending to be on the phone.

She said there have been times she pretended to go into a building to avoid a man following or yelling at her.



"It just hit me like...wow, this is something most women think about every time we go out to get exercise or even just walk to our car," she said.

Her tweet now has more than 1,000 responses, mostly of women sharing their own strategies to protect themselves.

Some have nifty gadgets.