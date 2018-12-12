This Mom Of A Stillborn Baby Is Calling On Tech Companies To Be More Discerning With Their Ads

Gillian Brockell, a Washington Post video editor, was 32 weeks pregnant when her baby boy died last month.

After her child’s stillbirth, Brockell began to notice something that only added to the pain she was experiencing.

She was continually being flooded with advertising on social media that was tailored to pregnant women.

“The most painful thing is losing my child,” Brockell told BuzzFeed News. “But going back to social media is very painful because of the advertising.”

Brockell tried to stop the ads. She tried to teach the machines that she was no longer pregnant, by selecting that the ads “were not relevant.”

But the algorithms just assumed she had delivered her child, alive and healthy. She was deluged with ads for new moms.

“I was trying to teach it that I wasn’t pregnant anymore, but it seemed what it learned was that I had delivered,” she said.

Recently, she opened her email to find a spam letter from the credit-monitoring company Experian.

The company had somehow learned she had been pregnant and targeted her with an email “inviting me to finish registering my child for lifetime credit tracking,” Brockell said. She had never even started doing so.

Brockell said this message was her final straw.

“I could not believe I was getting spam emails to track my dead child’s credit,” she said.