A Woman Got Stuck In An Elevator For An Entire Weekend In A $20 Million NYC Townhouse

Firefighters in New York City rescued a woman on Monday morning who had been trapped in an elevator in a $20 million townhouse since Friday.

A spokesperson for the FDNY told BuzzFeed News the woman was passed off to EMS in good health. He had no other information about the woman or her condition.

Firefighters responded to the townhouse at 48 E. 65th St. on New York's Upper East side after getting a call around 10:10 am that a person was stuck.

When firefighters arrived, they found the person stuck in an elevator between the second and third floor. They were able to "force the door structure" to gain access to the elevator and rescue the woman.

The spokesperson said he was unsure who made the call that led to the woman's rescue.

The townhouse near Central Park is worth an estimated $20 million, according to Zillow. It previously sold in 1999 for $8 million.