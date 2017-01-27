BuzzFeed News

People Are Losing Their Minds Over This "Damn Thicc" Raccoon

People Are Losing Their Minds Over This "Damn Thicc" Raccoon

"You need Jesus."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 27, 2017, at 11:51 a.m. ET

People are going wild on Twitter after a woman tweeted this photo of a raccoon and made an...astute observation.

i'm losing my mind over these buttcheeks ... this raccoon DUMB thicc
anita man @pitysext

i'm losing my mind over these buttcheeks ... this raccoon DUMB thicc

"I'm losing my mind over these buttcheeks ... this raccoon DUMB thicc," she wrote.

Obviously, people were shook.

@pitysext this is one thing I didn't need to see
patrice @serrati_patti

@pitysext this is one thing I didn't need to see

Some people were just like...no.

@pitysext
Madelyn Grace @starrybab3

@pitysext

Or they were just confused.

@pitysext
Kate ☮ @k8cknopp

@pitysext

"You need Jesus."

@pitysext
Aida 🇵🇸 @wellisthisvalid

@pitysext

Others were just impressed.

why does this raccoon have a better ass than me https://t.co/OREl1quFr5
owen @xowenm

why does this raccoon have a better ass than me https://t.co/OREl1quFr5

"This picture got me wishing I had an ass like this raccoon."

This picture got me wishing I had an ass like this raccoon 😭💀😂 https://t.co/1k47Ly5YNN
Dani @danii_palmaa

This picture got me wishing I had an ass like this raccoon 😭💀😂 https://t.co/1k47Ly5YNN

@pitysext @kalesalad yo @NikoBoomin this raccoon show up outside your house wyd 😂😂😂
dysfunctional siren @peekabooduke

@pitysext @kalesalad yo @NikoBoomin this raccoon show up outside your house wyd 😂😂😂

"This raccoon got that wagon."

@pitysext @chfjuicedup1 this raccoon got that WAGON
luc (PX) @metalcore74

@pitysext @chfjuicedup1 this raccoon got that WAGON

Some people took it too far.

Your girl is asleep &amp; you find this raccoon in the kitchen washing dishes, wyd?
Super Morio @LordKelvin273

Your girl is asleep &amp; you find this raccoon in the kitchen washing dishes, wyd?

Someone even found a "thicc skunk" too.

@pitysext @Patcheel But have you tried thicc skunk?
★MaryMae★ @AlienMaryMae

@pitysext @Patcheel But have you tried thicc skunk?

Pray for Twitter ppl.

*whispers* if she a racoon im a racoon. RT @pitysext i'm losing my mind over these cheeks .. this raccoon DUMB thicc
ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ @AlbertTheAddict

*whispers* if she a racoon im a racoon. RT @pitysext i'm losing my mind over these cheeks .. this raccoon DUMB thicc

