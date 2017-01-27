People Are Losing Their Minds Over This "Damn Thicc" Raccoon
"You need Jesus."
People are going wild on Twitter after a woman tweeted this photo of a raccoon and made an...astute observation.
"I'm losing my mind over these buttcheeks ... this raccoon DUMB thicc," she wrote.
Obviously, people were shook.
Some people were just like...no.
Or they were just confused.
Others were just impressed.
"This picture got me wishing I had an ass like this raccoon."
"This raccoon got that wagon."
Some people took it too far.
Someone even found a "thicc skunk" too.
Pray for Twitter ppl.
