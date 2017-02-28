Amazon Just Crashed The Whole Internet And It Was Really Challenging
Welcome to hell, or 1990.
On Feb. 28, the unthinkable occurred. Amazon's Web Service's S3 storage system suffered an outage, rendering many websites (including BuzzFeed) basically useless.
People promptly lost their shit, because the internet basically blew up.
It was a time of great uncertainty, as people rushed to see if their favorite websites were affected.
And many people were unable to do any work at their jobs.
It was pretty confusing.
And patiences were tested.
People were faced with very sad struggles.
Pray 4 the victims.
This is madness.
Screw u Amazon.
Others wondered what the scene was like at Amazon.
Since you're reading this post, you know that the service seems to be *mostly* restored. But it got dicey there for a minute.
Never leave us again, internet.
