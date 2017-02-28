BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Amazon Just Crashed The Whole Internet And It Was Really Challenging

news

Amazon Just Crashed The Whole Internet And It Was Really Challenging

Welcome to hell, or 1990.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 28, 2017, at 4:49 p.m. ET

On Feb. 28, the unthinkable occurred. Amazon's Web Service's S3 storage system suffered an outage, rendering many websites (including BuzzFeed) basically useless.

Here's why so much of the internet isn't working right now via @blakersdozen
BuzzFeed Tech @fwd

Here's why so much of the internet isn't working right now via @blakersdozen

Reply Retweet Favorite

People promptly lost their shit, because the internet basically blew up.

Amazon S3 is down and the internet is burning
Donovan McDabb @govinbhai

Amazon S3 is down and the internet is burning

Reply Retweet Favorite

It was a time of great uncertainty, as people rushed to see if their favorite websites were affected.

Guess everyone is finding out what is/isn’t running on Amazon S3 at the moment.
Chris Lamothe @banffchris

Guess everyone is finding out what is/isn’t running on Amazon S3 at the moment.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And many people were unable to do any work at their jobs.

That moment when Amazon S3 goes down and trello and CircleCI don't work #s3down
Disqava @disqava

That moment when Amazon S3 goes down and trello and CircleCI don't work #s3down

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

It was pretty confusing.

Me the past two hours because the internet is broken and I work at a WEBSITE
Sam Stryker @sbstryker

Me the past two hours because the internet is broken and I work at a WEBSITE

Reply Retweet Favorite

And patiences were tested.

Me when I have 7 emails from 7 different clients asking why the internet is broken. https://t.co/qCOuCgrXIv
Haley Dobart @HaleyDobart

Me when I have 7 emails from 7 different clients asking why the internet is broken. https://t.co/qCOuCgrXIv

Reply Retweet Favorite

People were faced with very sad struggles.

When the internet goes down and you are forced to go outside and observe the world #Amazon #S3 @awscloud
Pavan Sethi 👨🏾‍💻 @sethi_pavan

When the internet goes down and you are forced to go outside and observe the world #Amazon #S3 @awscloud

Reply Retweet Favorite

Pray 4 the victims.

wow this amazon outage is really taking a toll
Jarry @jarry

wow this amazon outage is really taking a toll

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

This is madness.

When #Amazon S3 is down and you feel like the whole internet is broken. 😭
Rebekah Radice @RebekahRadice

When #Amazon S3 is down and you feel like the whole internet is broken. 😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

Screw u Amazon.

Ugh!!!! The internet is broken. Thanks #AmazonS3 #amazonoutage
dawn goodman, CSM @iam_dawnn

Ugh!!!! The internet is broken. Thanks #AmazonS3 #amazonoutage

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others wondered what the scene was like at Amazon.

Amazon S3 control room right now.
David Bisset @dimensionmedia

Amazon S3 control room right now.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Since you're reading this post, you know that the service seems to be *mostly* restored. But it got dicey there for a minute.

(c. 2019, Neo New York, Amazon S3 Outage Never Resolved Timeline)
very bad timelines @WorstTimelines

(c. 2019, Neo New York, Amazon S3 Outage Never Resolved Timeline)

Reply Retweet Favorite

Never leave us again, internet.

the year is 2019. Amazon S3 came back ... but different. changed. sinister. millions have browsed into the void, never to return
very bad timelines @WorstTimelines

the year is 2019. Amazon S3 came back ... but different. changed. sinister. millions have browsed into the void, never to return

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT