People Are Hilariously Trolling Kellyanne Conway Over The Nonexistent "Bowling Green Massacre"

news / viral

"Guys, these Bowling Green Massacre jokes are a little too soon. Out of respect, we should wait until it takes place."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on February 3, 2017, at 10:47 a.m. ET

Welcome to Friday. On Thursday night, Kellyanne Conway said that Trump's refugee ban was justified because of the "Bowling Green Massacre." There is no such thing.

Conway later said she misspoke, and meant to say "Bowling Green terrorists." She was referring to two Iraqis who were arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 2011 for allegedly carrying out IED attacks in Iraq.

Of course, now people on Twitter are trolling.

.@BGMassacre let's not forget these brave heroics from the #BowlingGreenMassacre
Bobby Ellis @BobbyDEllis

.@BGMassacre let's not forget these brave heroics from the #BowlingGreenMassacre

The jokes flew in at a rapid rate.

I remember the Bowling Green Massacre like it was yesterday. It all started with a spare and ended with a strike. Horrifying.
Ugene's Politics 🌐 @UgenesPolitics

I remember the Bowling Green Massacre like it was yesterday. It all started with a spare and ended with a strike. Horrifying.

SO sick of hipsters like @KellyannePolls who brag about being into the Bowling Green Massacre before it was a "thing."
Michael Schulman @MJSchulman

SO sick of hipsters like @KellyannePolls who brag about being into the Bowling Green Massacre before it was a "thing."

Although some were like woah, too soon.

Guys, these Bowling Green Massacre jokes are a little too soon. Out of respect, we should wait until it takes place. #AltFacts
Rob Lawson @roblawsonjr

Guys, these Bowling Green Massacre jokes are a little too soon. Out of respect, we should wait until it takes place. #AltFacts

Classic memes were resurrected.

Do you remember the Bowling Green Massacre? 🤔
Demetria Obilor @DemetriaObilor

Do you remember the Bowling Green Massacre? 🤔

Ah, the Bowling Green Massacre. Adele Dazeem deserves the death penalty for that one.
Jordan Peele @JordanPeele

Ah, the Bowling Green Massacre. Adele Dazeem deserves the death penalty for that one.

And new memes, like President Trump's whole Frederick Douglass thing, were thrown into the fray.

Saddened and sickened by Frederick Douglass' silence surrounding the Bowling Green Massacre.
Natasha Rothwell @natasharothwell

Saddened and sickened by Frederick Douglass' silence surrounding the Bowling Green Massacre.

"The Bowling Green Massacre was a very serious massacre that did an amazing job of massacring and is getting recognized more and more."

The Bowling Green Massacre was a very serious massacre that did an amazing job of massacring and is getting recognized more and more
☕netw3rk @netw3rk

The Bowling Green Massacre was a very serious massacre that did an amazing job of massacring and is getting recognized more and more

Spicer was dragged into it.

"fetch me my tie!" sean spicer screams. "w-which tie, sir?" "my tie! the one! my favourite shade: bowling green ma… https://t.co/Vjzw4fO9kt
Anne T. Donahue @annetdonahue

"fetch me my tie!" sean spicer screams. "w-which tie, sir?" "my tie! the one! my favourite shade: bowling green ma… https://t.co/Vjzw4fO9kt

"More people were killed in the Bowling Green Massacre than were killed in the Battle of Gettysburg. Period."

More people were killed in the Bowling Green Massacre than were killed in the Battle of Gettysburg. Period… https://t.co/oZZwRmyv7W
Sean Spicer Facts @SeanSpicerFacts

More people were killed in the Bowling Green Massacre than were killed in the Battle of Gettysburg. Period… https://t.co/oZZwRmyv7W

Others tried to find ~photo evidence~ of the massacre.

I witnessed the Bowling Green Massacre and it was terrifying. A picture I will never forget of that horrific day:
🏳️‍🌈Pinko Nick🌹 @nkclouisville

I witnessed the Bowling Green Massacre and it was terrifying. A picture I will never forget of that horrific day:

Beryl Cook's depiction of the Bowling Green Massacre is particularly moving.
Andrea Mann 👍 @AndreaMann

Beryl Cook's depiction of the Bowling Green Massacre is particularly moving.

Poor Bowling Green...

You coastal elites saying the Bowling Green massacre didn't happen? Ohio State 77 - Bowling Green 10; Never forget.
Brian Klaas @brianklaas

You coastal elites saying the Bowling Green massacre didn't happen? Ohio State 77 - Bowling Green 10; Never forget.

Our hearts go out to the victims of the Bowling Green Massacre.... #GoBucks
McNeil @Reflog_18

Our hearts go out to the victims of the Bowling Green Massacre.... #GoBucks

"This is the only evidence of a "bowling green massacre" I can find..."

this is the only evidence of a "bowling green massacre" I can find...
Morgan Murphy @morgan_murphy

this is the only evidence of a "bowling green massacre" I can find...

Pray for the victims.

Bowling Green Massacre victims: Paul Ryan's dignity Marco Rubio's spine Harambe Voter Fraud Investigation Cecil the Lion #NeverForget
Jordan Uhl @JordanUhl

Bowling Green Massacre victims: Paul Ryan's dignity Marco Rubio's spine Harambe Voter Fraud Investigation Cecil the Lion #NeverForget

RIP.

Here are all the names of the people that perished in the Bowling Green Massacre. May they Rest In Peace
Sam Z Comedy @SamZComedy

Here are all the names of the people that perished in the Bowling Green Massacre. May they Rest In Peace

Plz support the victims.

if you'd like to donate to the fund for the victims of the bowling green massacre please PayPal me directly
Max Read @max_read

if you'd like to donate to the fund for the victims of the bowling green massacre please PayPal me directly

Thanks a lot, Obama.

I'm still so furious that because of political correctness the feds refused to investigate the Bowling Green Massacre thanks Obama
Jesse Singal @jessesingal

I'm still so furious that because of political correctness the feds refused to investigate the Bowling Green Massacre thanks Obama

We will never forget.

Based on the true story of the horrific Bowling Green Massacre
Tasneem N @TasneemN

Based on the true story of the horrific Bowling Green Massacre

