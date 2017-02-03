People Are Hilariously Trolling Kellyanne Conway Over The Nonexistent "Bowling Green Massacre"
"Guys, these Bowling Green Massacre jokes are a little too soon. Out of respect, we should wait until it takes place."
Welcome to Friday. On Thursday night, Kellyanne Conway said that Trump's refugee ban was justified because of the "Bowling Green Massacre." There is no such thing.
Conway later said she misspoke, and meant to say "Bowling Green terrorists." She was referring to two Iraqis who were arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 2011 for allegedly carrying out IED attacks in Iraq.
Of course, now people on Twitter are trolling.
The jokes flew in at a rapid rate.
ADVERTISEMENT
Although some were like woah, too soon.
Classic memes were resurrected.
ADVERTISEMENT
And new memes, like President Trump's whole Frederick Douglass thing, were thrown into the fray.
"The Bowling Green Massacre was a very serious massacre that did an amazing job of massacring and is getting recognized more and more."
Spicer was dragged into it.
"More people were killed in the Bowling Green Massacre than were killed in the Battle of Gettysburg. Period."
ADVERTISEMENT
Others tried to find ~photo evidence~ of the massacre.
Poor Bowling Green...
ADVERTISEMENT
"This is the only evidence of a "bowling green massacre" I can find..."
Pray for the victims.
RIP.
Plz support the victims.
Thanks a lot, Obama.
We will never forget.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.