People Are So Annoyed By Their Friends Asking Them To Turn On Instagram Notifications

The social media app announced on March 15 that it is planning to change its algorithm to highlight posts that it thinks users want to see more than others, rather than show pictures in chronological order.

"The order of photos and videos in your feed will be based on the likelihood you'll be interested in the content, your relationship with the person posting and the timeliness of the post," Instagram said in a blog post. "As we begin, we're focusing on optimizing the order — all the posts will still be there, just in a different order."