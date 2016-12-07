Trump Supporters Say Fake News Is Just As Big Of A Problem On The Left

At a stop on his "thank you tour," supporters of the president-elect said they believe news outlets report just as many "fake stories" as discredited sources.

But at a stop on Donald Trump's "thank you tour" Tuesday in North Carolina, supporters of the president-elect said they believe mainstream news outlets report just as many "fake stories" as discredited sources.

Dick and Andy, supporters of the president-elect, said they were weary of the information reported from traditional news outlets.

"With the media that we have now, you can put anything out and people won't vet it and believe it until you prove it wrong," Dick, who did not give his last name, said.

Dick said it's up to individuals to vet their news sources, and he thinks there's been "just as much against the right as there has been against the left."

Another supporter, Noah, told BuzzFeed News he believes that those calling some right-wing news reports "fake" are biased toward the left.

Noah, a college student attending the rally while home for the holidays, said it was unfair for the media to "pick and choose" websites to label as fake based on their conservative viewpoint.