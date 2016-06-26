People Are Freaking Out Over #TrumpGirlsBreakTheInternet

The hashtag #TrumpGirlsBreakTheInternet is blowing up on Twitter, and people have a lot of feelings.

Both supporters and opponents of Donald Trump are losing it on Twitter after female supporters of the presumptive GOP candidate began tweeting out their love for him with the hashtag #TrumpGirlsBreakTheInternet.

The movement was born amid polls that show Hillary Clinton leading Trump among women by as many as 17 points.

The 17-point spread was reported in a Wall Street Journal /NBC News Poll released Sunday.

The hashtag got crazy-popular on Sunday thanks to the @BabesForTrump account, which regularly tweets pictures of female Trump supporters.

The first reference to the hashtag we could find was a photo posted on Saturday by Twitter user @BakedAlaska.

His tweet featured a woman in a camo "Make America Great Again" hat.