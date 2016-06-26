People Are Freaking Out Over #TrumpGirlsBreakTheInternet

BuzzFeed News

The hashtag #TrumpGirlsBreakTheInternet is blowing up on Twitter, and people have a lot of feelings.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on June 26, 2016, at 3:25 p.m. ET

Both supporters and opponents of Donald Trump are losing it on Twitter after female supporters of the presumptive GOP candidate began tweeting out their love for him with the hashtag #TrumpGirlsBreakTheInternet.

Twitter: @vincelauro

The movement was born amid polls that show Hillary Clinton leading Trump among women by as many as 17 points.

Twitter: @hashtag
Twitter: @BabesForTrump

The 17-point spread was reported in a Wall Street Journal/NBC News Poll released Sunday.

The hashtag got crazy-popular on Sunday thanks to the @BabesForTrump account, which regularly tweets pictures of female Trump supporters.

Twitter
The first reference to the hashtag we could find was a photo posted on Saturday by Twitter user @BakedAlaska.

His tweet featured a woman in a camo "Make America Great Again" hat.

Many people tweeted photos of women who had previously been featured on the @BabesForTrump account...

Twitter

According to the account, it posts photos they receive as submissions.

...although some women shared new photos to mark the occasion.

"Woo Hoo doing my part!" one supporter wrote.

As the hashtag topped Twitter trends, many Trump opponents joined in the convo as well.

Twitter

Some were confused.

When you click on #TrumpGirlsBreakTheInternet thinking its a joke but then you see women actually support him
shelby // 6 days @heartbrokennjh

When you click on #TrumpGirlsBreakTheInternet thinking its a joke but then you see women actually support him

Like, really confused.

When I see #TrumpGirlsBreakTheInternet trending
KD :) @hyfrcameron

When I see #TrumpGirlsBreakTheInternet trending

Others said they were out.

*logs into twitter* *sees this hashtag is trending* me: #TrumpGirlsBreakTheInternet
ashton @CAMSPRlNCE

*logs into twitter* *sees this hashtag is trending* me: #TrumpGirlsBreakTheInternet

Bye, Twitter.

When you go on Twitter and see #TrumpGirlsBreakTheInternet as the number one trending hashtag
I Feel Like Mika ૐ @mikaarianna

When you go on Twitter and see #TrumpGirlsBreakTheInternet as the number one trending hashtag

No more.

#TrumpGirlsBreakTheInternet This hash tag is ugly and y'all are ugly.
. @seIenastits

#TrumpGirlsBreakTheInternet This hash tag is ugly and y'all are ugly.

"The only thing y'all breaking right now is my screen cause I just threw my phone," one person wrote.

the only thing y'all breaking right now is my screen cause i just threw my phone. #TrumpGirlsBreakTheInternet
@pettyyonceh

the only thing y'all breaking right now is my screen cause i just threw my phone. #TrumpGirlsBreakTheInternet

Some people chose to find humor in the situation.

#TrumpGirlsBreakTheInternet This is what this hashtag is for, right?
Angelica Netterville @nttrvll

#TrumpGirlsBreakTheInternet This is what this hashtag is for, right?

But the hashtag is showing no sign of slowing down, and @BabesForTrump says haters gonna hate.

