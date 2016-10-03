People Are Furious After Trump Suggested Vets With PTSD Aren't "Strong"

The GOP presidential candidate made the remarks at an event at the Retired American Warriors PAC.

After he was asked about what the VA should be doing to combat the rate of veteran suicides, Trump offered an explanation for PTSD.

“When you talk about the mental heath problems when people come back from war and combat and they see things that maybe a lot of folks in this room have seen many times over, and you’re strong and you can handle it, but a lot of people can’t handle it and they see horror stories they see events that you couldn't see in a movie nobody would believe it,” he said.