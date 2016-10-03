BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Furious After Trump Suggested Vets With PTSD Aren't "Strong"

news

People Are Furious After Trump Suggested Vets With PTSD Aren't "Strong"

"Dear @realDonaldTrump, here's a picture of my 'weak' father who served his country proudly and struggles with depression."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 3, 2016, at 3:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump pissed a lot of people off on Monday when he suggested veterans with PTSD weren't "strong" and couldn't "handle" the horrors of war.

Jessica Kourkounis / Getty Images

The GOP presidential candidate made the remarks at an event at the Retired American Warriors PAC.

After he was asked about what the VA should be doing to combat the rate of veteran suicides, Trump offered an explanation for PTSD.

“When you talk about the mental heath problems when people come back from war and combat and they see things that maybe a lot of folks in this room have seen many times over, and you’re strong and you can handle it, but a lot of people can’t handle it and they see horror stories they see events that you couldn't see in a movie nobody would believe it,” he said.

The comments soon went viral, and many veterans took to Twitter to tell Trump he was way wrong.

Im a veteran and I can tell you that soldiers/veterans suffering from PTSD does not mean they are weak. https://t.co/kYloUuMnS5
Malika Means QUEEN👑 @_Malikalovess

Im a veteran and I can tell you that soldiers/veterans suffering from PTSD does not mean they are weak. https://t.co/kYloUuMnS5

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many vets said that their fight against PTSD only makes them stronger, not weaker.

I live evryday w/ the struggles that come w/PTSD. I do it gladly. My sacrifice, my honor. We're not weak @realDonaldTrump #VetsAgainstTrump
Ramond Curtis @Ramond03

I live evryday w/ the struggles that come w/PTSD. I do it gladly. My sacrifice, my honor. We're not weak @realDonaldTrump #VetsAgainstTrump

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

They also said they have known friends from their combat days who killed themselves after their struggle with PTSD.

I don't go on facebook much b/c this year alone I've logged on 3 times to find guys I served w/ either killed themselves or tried to. #PTSD
Jason Kirell @jaykirell

I don't go on facebook much b/c this year alone I've logged on 3 times to find guys I served w/ either killed themselves or tried to. #PTSD

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others said they don't think Trump has any idea what he is talking about.

I am Iraq War veteran with PTSD... even though I'm going through life with it I'm happy to have served... Trump is a moron.
#HipHopMarvels @DJDUBFLOYD

I am Iraq War veteran with PTSD... even though I'm going through life with it I'm happy to have served... Trump is a moron.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Camp Hope, a Texas foundation that helps vets and families dealing with PTSD, tweeted out a personal story of a veteran who struggled with the illness.

Some of the strongest people you will ever meet are #veterans facing #PTSD head on. #RoadtoHope @MichaelBerrySho
PTSD Foundation @ptsdusa

Some of the strongest people you will ever meet are #veterans facing #PTSD head on. #RoadtoHope @MichaelBerrySho

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Some of the strongest people you will ever meet are #veterans facing #PTSD head on," the foundation wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hey @realDonaldTrump, I've been to war. Seven deployments. Two theaters. Combat arms. WIA. I've suffered PTSD. I am far stronger than you," one veteran wrote.

Hey @realDonaldTrump, I've been to war. Seven deployments. Two theaters. Combat arms. WIA. I've suffered PTSD. I am far stronger than you.
Mister Megative @mistermegative

Hey @realDonaldTrump, I've been to war. Seven deployments. Two theaters. Combat arms. WIA. I've suffered PTSD. I am far stronger than you.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Those who have supported family members who dealt with PTSD after military service also spoke out.

My husband served this country honorably. He has #PTSD. #Trump has officially crossed the line for me and my family. https://t.co/o7uLCsGwCy
Melissa Bird @birdgirl1001

My husband served this country honorably. He has #PTSD. #Trump has officially crossed the line for me and my family. https://t.co/o7uLCsGwCy

Reply Retweet Favorite

They said they admired their relatives dealing with such a hard return from combat.

My grandpa is suffered from PTSD after fighting in the Korean War &amp; struggled with it for a long time yet he is the toughest man I know!
Annette Reid @AnnetteReid24

My grandpa is suffered from PTSD after fighting in the Korean War &amp; struggled with it for a long time yet he is the toughest man I know!

Reply Retweet Favorite

And even shared photos of their family members serving their country proudly.

Dear @realDonaldTrump, here's a picture of my "weak" father who served his country proudly and struggles with depre… https://t.co/TXAiE3VUzw
Jeremy Dickey @JeremyDDickey

Dear @realDonaldTrump, here's a picture of my "weak" father who served his country proudly and struggles with depre… https://t.co/TXAiE3VUzw

Reply Retweet Favorite

"My dad is a veteran and deals with PTSD every single day," one person wrote. "How dare this man disrespect vets who suffer from this. I am disgusted."

@ComplexMag my dad is a veteran and deals with ptsd every single day. How dare this man disrespect vets who suffer from this. I am disgusted
COR @corrineleewhite

@ComplexMag my dad is a veteran and deals with ptsd every single day. How dare this man disrespect vets who suffer from this. I am disgusted

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT