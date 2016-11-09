BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Trump Fans Are Losing Their Minds With Happiness Because He Won

news

Trump Fans Are Losing Their Minds With Happiness Because He Won

"The media never included us in their polls, big mistake."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 9, 2016, at 12:43 a.m. ET

Trump fans are freaking out online because Donald Trump is officially the next president of the U.S.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

A lot of them are like, "Told you so."

Twitter

And many were excited because they felt like their voice had truly been heard.

Twitter

"God Bless Donald Trump," David Duke tweeted.

Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

Others invoked God.

Twitter

"Praise Jesus!"

Twitter

Some said the election was proof that Trump's talking points were right all along.

Twitter

And that the polls were rigged or inaccurate.

Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

"The media never included us in their polls, big mistake," said one person.

Twitter

Trump supporters also had a lot of mockery for Hillary Clinton supporters.

Twitter

And of course, Hillary herself.

Twitter

And they had one final word for those who are anti-Trump.

Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT