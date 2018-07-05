BuzzFeed News

This Woman Tried To Use A Funny Pic For Her Tinder Profile But Got Overrun With Mansplainers

This Woman Tried To Use A Funny Pic For Her Tinder Profile But Got Overrun With Mansplainers

Stop the mansplaining!

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on July 5, 2018, at 3:24 p.m. ET

Hana Michels is a 30-year-old comedian and writer for Macauley Culkin's website, Bunny Ears. She's giving online dating a try, but since she's a comedian, she came up with a pretty silly way to introduce herself to potential dates.

This is her profile on Tinder. Pretty good, right?

Hana Michels

Michels told BuzzFeed News she is bisexual, and that she has had the profile for about a year.

However, she has gotten a totally different reaction to her profile than she expected. As Michels shared on Twitter, men won't stop contacting her to tell her that her toilet paper is facing the wrong way.

Yes, this is the detail they are choosing to focus on.

Tinder

Michels said she's been "stunned" by the number of dudes who've focused on this very minute detail and have decided to tell her about it.

"I get typical negs and pickup lines and stuff, but the amount of responses that focus on that tiny roll of toilet paper in the background is stunning," she said.

The dudes usually say that she "installed it wrong and sometimes that seriously puts a damper on their attraction to me," she added.

She shared the photo on Twitter because she was "stunned that people had such strong opinions about toilet paper and that men, in particular, were zeroing in on this." Of course, that just moved the long-standing toilet paper debate on social media to a new platform. People began to fight about it.

@HanaMichels It goes the other way
DylansWorld ⭐ @TheDylansWorld

@HanaMichels It goes the other way

There was so much analysis.

@HanaMichels It all depends on how you tear it..if you spin the roll, then yank. You have it correct(my chosen roll position too) if you slowly and daintilly use 2 hands and cut neat squares it's better from the front. I have no life and have run the experiments.. The results are,repeatable.
Jason Linsky @KilgoreLinsky

@HanaMichels It all depends on how you tear it..if you spin the roll, then yank. You have it correct(my chosen roll position too) if you slowly and daintilly use 2 hands and cut neat squares it's better from the front. I have no life and have run the experiments.. The results are,repeatable.

Some were offended.

@HanaMichels I mean, they're not wrong. Your hanging method is clearly an affront to god.
Gilles de Rei Ayanami @AtDawnTheyTweet

@HanaMichels I mean, they're not wrong. Your hanging method is clearly an affront to god.

HMMMM.

@HanaMichels @Stonekettle That you should have to deal with such sexism is an affront... (squint at photo ) wait a minute.
Grumpy RPG Reviews @GrumpyRPGReview

@HanaMichels @Stonekettle That you should have to deal with such sexism is an affront... (squint at photo ) wait a minute.

People fought among themselves.

@txbigrig56 @HanaMichels
Vixx @VexingVixxen

@txbigrig56 @HanaMichels

It's still going on.

@HanaMichels
Brad Parnham @bradparnham

@HanaMichels

Finally, Michels' friend Kenny Keil made her a message to hopefully make it stop.

By @kennykeil
Hana Michels @HanaMichels

By @kennykeil

Michels said although the Tinder mentions were all men, she has learned through Twitter women have strong feelings on this issue as well.

"Ever since I pointed out that it was dudes sending me these messages about my toilet paper, women are doing it too, so I guess people are super passionate about this," she said.

She said she is surprised the war won't end on multiple platforms.

"I’m always stunned at what goes viral, but I guess people want a silly culture war for a change? It’s weird! My Twitter keeps crashing," she said.

She added that she has actually gone on a few dates from her profile, but nothing has stuck so far.

"I’d probably need a serious profile for that," she said.

