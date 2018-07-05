This Woman Tried To Use A Funny Pic For Her Tinder Profile But Got Overrun With Mansplainers

This is her profile on Tinder. Pretty good, right?

Michels told BuzzFeed News she is bisexual, and that she has had the profile for about a year.

This is my tinder profile. I’ve had it for a year. 23 men have contacted me to say I’m incorrect about toilet paper

However, she has gotten a totally different reaction to her profile than she expected. As Michels shared on Twitter, men won't stop contacting her to tell her that her toilet paper is facing the wrong way.

Yes, this is the detail they are choosing to focus on.

Michels said she's been "stunned" by the number of dudes who've focused on this very minute detail and have decided to tell her about it.

"I get typical negs and pickup lines and stuff, but the amount of responses that focus on that tiny roll of toilet paper in the background is stunning," she said.

The dudes usually say that she "installed it wrong and sometimes that seriously puts a damper on their attraction to me," she added.