People Are Horrified That This School Brought A Caged Tiger And A Fox To Its Prom

A private, all-boys high school in Florida has apologized after bringing a caged tiger to its prom over the weekend.

The Friday prom for Christopher Columbus High School in Miami was called "Welcome to the Jungle."

It featured the tiger, performers, and other wild animals like this fox, which students were able to hold.

The tiger was placed in the center of the room during the performances, including one from a fire dancer.

After photos of the event made it to social media, people began to question why a wild animal was at the event. Marie Christine Castellanos, whose brother attended the prom, wrote on Facebook that the event was "shameful."

She told CBS Miami she was disturbed by the footage from the dance.

“Tigers are wild animals. They don’t need to be displayed as objects for our amusement. They don’t like the fire, the cages, the music, the teenagers with the cameras. They didn’t ask for that, they don’t have voices,” she said.