A Mom, Her Daughter, And Her Granddaughter All Die In A Car Crash
The driver, her daughter, and her granddaughter all died after colliding with another vehicle.
A woman, her daughter, and her 9-month-old granddaughter all died on Saturday after their car collided with a truck in Michigan, according to local reports.
Patricia Rayner, 62, was driving her car in Park Township when she didn't stop for a stop sign, the Ottawa County Sheriff's office told the Holland Sentinel.
Rayner was driving with her daughter, 24-year-old Casey McMaster, and her baby granddaughter, Madi McMaster. The sheriff's office didn't immediately return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.
Their vehicle was struck by truck driven by 37-year-old Bryan Rotman, who had the right-of-way, authorities told the newspaper.
Rayner's car crashed into a telephone pole and flipped over in the collision.
Rayner and McMaster were ejected from the vehicle, according to WOOD TV, the local NBC affiliate. Bystanders pulled Madi from the car and tried to save her, but she died at the scene, the station reported.
Rayner also died at the scene, and McMaster later died at the hospital. The passengers in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to the TV station.
A friend told WOOD TV that the mother and daughter were "inseparable."
"Pat just loved her family," the friend said. "She was very devoted to her family."
According to a GoFundMe page, Madi had been diagnosed with spinal bifida.
The page's creator, Vicky Powelson, said the GoFundMe was originally set up to help with Madi's medical expenses, but was being changed to raise money for the family's funeral costs.
"Please join me in sending prayers, wishes, thoughts, and, if possible, donations to the family in this time of great need and grief," she wrote.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.