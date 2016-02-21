A Mom, Her Daughter, And Her Granddaughter All Die In A Car Crash

The driver, her daughter, and her granddaughter all died after colliding with another vehicle.

A woman, her daughter, and her 9-month-old granddaughter all died on Saturday after their car collided with a truck in Michigan, according to local reports.

Holland Sentinel. Patricia Rayner, 62, was driving her car in Park Township when she didn't stop for a stop sign, the Ottawa County Sheriff's office told the

Rayner was driving with her daughter, 24-year-old Casey McMaster, and her baby granddaughter, Madi McMaster. The sheriff's office didn't immediately return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

Their vehicle was struck by truck driven by 37-year-old Bryan Rotman, who had the right-of-way, authorities told the newspaper.

Rayner's car crashed into a telephone pole and flipped over in the collision.