This Little Girl Freaked Out When She Accidentally Cheered For Her Rival Football Team
It was an accident!
Kendall is a 4-year-old girl who is a huge fan of the Louisville Cardinals football team.
Her dad, Scotty Kohler, told BuzzFeed News he and his wife root for the Cardinals, but they don't force their kids to cheer for the team or anything.
"We are Louisville Cardinal fans, but have never pushed her to be a fan of any particular team," he said.
However, Kendall has started to take her fandom VERY seriously. So seriously, in fact, that when she accidentally cheered for her team's rival, Kentucky, she totally lost it.
"I actually cheered on the Cats on accident!" a distraught Kendall told her dad.
Kohler said that his daughter actually wasn't even watching football when it happened.
Kendall explained that she had forgotten the correct team name while playing with her sister.
"She accidentally said 'Go Kentucky' during whatever game it was that they was playing in her room," Kohler said.
He told his wife to record the moment because he "wanted to have this video for her when she got older."
"I was the only one who understood what she said [at first] and I understood how trivial it was and that it definitely was nothing to be that upset about. That was the comical aspect of it," he said.
After he shared it on Twitter, many people related to the little fan.
"Oh my goodness. Bless her sweet little heart," one person wrote.
Another person suggested she be the "honorary captain" when the Cardinals play Kentucky.
"My kids were raised the same way😄😄😄😄," said one person.
