BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Little Girl Freaked Out When She Accidentally Cheered For Her Rival Football Team

news

This Little Girl Freaked Out When She Accidentally Cheered For Her Rival Football Team

It was an accident!

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 24, 2016, at 4:49 p.m. ET

Kendall is a 4-year-old girl who is a huge fan of the Louisville Cardinals football team.

Scotty Kohler
Scotty Kohler

Her dad, Scotty Kohler, told BuzzFeed News he and his wife root for the Cardinals, but they don't force their kids to cheer for the team or anything.

"We are Louisville Cardinal fans, but have never pushed her to be a fan of any particular team," he said.

However, Kendall has started to take her fandom VERY seriously. So seriously, in fact, that when she accidentally cheered for her team's rival, Kentucky, she totally lost it.

My Daughter #LittleCardinalFan #L1C4 #GoCards @CardChronicle @RealCardGame @howielindsey @Maybin939 @JohnRamseyUofL
Scotty Kohler @wskohler

My Daughter #LittleCardinalFan #L1C4 #GoCards @CardChronicle @RealCardGame @howielindsey @Maybin939 @JohnRamseyUofL

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I actually cheered on the Cats on accident!" a distraught Kendall told her dad.

youtube.com
youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Kohler said that his daughter actually wasn't even watching football when it happened.

Kendall explained that she had forgotten the correct team name while playing with her sister.

"She accidentally said 'Go Kentucky' during whatever game it was that they was playing in her room," Kohler said.

He told his wife to record the moment because he "wanted to have this video for her when she got older."

"I was the only one who understood what she said [at first] and I understood how trivial it was and that it definitely was nothing to be that upset about. That was the comical aspect of it," he said.

After he shared it on Twitter, many people related to the little fan.

My Daughter #LittleCardinalFan #L1C4 #GoCards @CardChronicle @RealCardGame @howielindsey @Maybin939 @JohnRamseyUofL
Scotty Kohler @wskohler

My Daughter #LittleCardinalFan #L1C4 #GoCards @CardChronicle @RealCardGame @howielindsey @Maybin939 @JohnRamseyUofL

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Oh my goodness. Bless her sweet little heart," one person wrote.

@wskohler oh my goodness. Bless her sweet little heart ❤️❤️
k i m b e r l i @yyouralushhx

@wskohler oh my goodness. Bless her sweet little heart ❤️❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

Another person suggested she be the "honorary captain" when the Cardinals play Kentucky.

@wskohler What a little precious. I think she should be our honorary captain for the coin toss in Kentucky game.
Rachel @snicklefritz35

@wskohler What a little precious. I think she should be our honorary captain for the coin toss in Kentucky game.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"My kids were raised the same way😄😄😄😄," said one person.

@wskohler @CardChronicle My kids were raised the same way😄😄😄😄
Keith Williams @Kwill68

@wskohler @CardChronicle My kids were raised the same way😄😄😄😄

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT