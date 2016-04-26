This Family Just Broke Their 100-Plus-Year Streak Of Having Only Boy Children She will never have to deal with hand-me-downs. Twitter

A family in Idaho is tickled pink after they welcomed their first girl child in more than 100 years earlier this month. KREM / Via krem.com

Coeur d'Alene Press reported. Aurelia Underdahl became the first girl born in her dad Scott's family since 1914 when she arrived on April 12, thereported. KREM / Via krem.com

Scott and his wife Ashton are already parents to Asher, who is almost 2. Ashton Underdahl told KREM that she had figured she would give birth to another boy like her first child. "I wasn't mentally prepared for a girl," she said.

The family knew they had a lot of men in their ranks, but didn't realize how far back the boy streak went until recently, KREM reported. KREM / Via krem.com

Scott Underdahl's father, Conrad, was doing some research into his family tree when he realized he wasn't finding any female children, KREM reported. Conrad Underdahl, himself the father of four boys, went all the way back to 1914 before he found a girl child. The woman was named Bernice and is Aurelia's great-great-aunt, the Coeur d' Alene Press reported. "Maybe it took more than 100 years to create perfection," Conrad Underdahl told the newspaper. "She's a cutie. We've been spoiling her a bit because it's just different finally holding a baby girl."

The Underdahls said they are excited to explore the world of having a girl in the family. KREM / Via krem.com

"Everyone has been hoping for a girl," Scott Underdahl told the Coeur d' Alene Press. "I didn't know what an Underdahl girl looked like." BuzzFeed News has contacted the family for comment.