The Stray Marathon Dog That Went Missing In China Has Been Found

However, the story took a sad twist when Gobi ran away from the house in China where the dog was staying before her pending adoption.

Gobi's disappearance sparked a search all over the city, and people pitched in to help find the dog in person and online.

Leonard told BuzzFeed News that he was emotionally and physically spent after days of false leads, but followed up on the tip anyway.

"When I got to the house where Gobi was, I walked through the lounge room door and didn't say a word. It was so noisy in there with everyone talking, but Gobi saw me," Leonard said. "She must have known it was me and she came running up behind me, jumped on my leg, and jumped into my arms, and was just so excited. She didn't know which way to turn to be patted or hugged, it was truly amazing!"

Leonard added that he never would have found Gobi if not for the support of concerned citizens in Urumqi.

"This couldn't have been achieved without the fantastic search team who worked tirelessly for the last 10 days trying to find her," he said. "The People of Urumqi have been so supportive, assisting and allowing us to post flyers up everywhere, and the whole of China have really got behind us."