 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

The Candidates Got Petty At The Democratic Debate, Here Are All The Best Tweets

Trending

The Candidates Got Petty At The Democratic Debate, Here Are All The Best Tweets

"Barack is probably at home reading scripts with the TV on mute."

By Stephanie McNeal

Picture of Stephanie McNeal Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 12, 2019, at 10:53 p.m. ET

The Democratic debate on Thursday, the first of the 2020 campaign where all of the major candidates shared a stage, proved all the candidates are a little messy.

Zingers flew throughout the night, and people were here for it.

Here are some of the best tweets.

1.

Yang with a big stage version of the “pizza everyday” student government campaign promise! #DemocraticDebate
Nick Morrow @NRMorrow

Yang with a big stage version of the “pizza everyday” student government campaign promise! #DemocraticDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite

2.

Pete Buttigieg having to speak after Andrew Yang. #DemDebate
Benjamin Siemon @BenjaminJS

Pete Buttigieg having to speak after Andrew Yang. #DemDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite

3.

obama’s at home right now eating ice cream watching the debate and just yelled “hey michelle come look that this shit lol”
stephen @stephenossola

obama’s at home right now eating ice cream watching the debate and just yelled “hey michelle come look that this shit lol”

Reply Retweet Favorite

4.

Obama every time he hears his name #DemDebate
Phillip Henry @MajorPhilebrity

Obama every time he hears his name #DemDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

Me desperately bullshitting in my CV #DemDebate https://t.co/dhO9d2gZU9
Ollie Thorpe 🏳️‍🌈 @OllieThorpe97

Me desperately bullshitting in my CV #DemDebate https://t.co/dhO9d2gZU9

Reply Retweet Favorite

6.

That moment when son threatens to takes dad's car keys away. #DemocraticDebate
Settle Down Beavis @nthSymbiote

That moment when son threatens to takes dad's car keys away. #DemocraticDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

When even the crowd is enjoying the fighting and not the debate itself. #DemocraticDebate
Politics with Nina @nina_politics

When even the crowd is enjoying the fighting and not the debate itself. #DemocraticDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite

8.

Biden, on any question #DemocraticDebate
Rohita Kadambi @rohitak

Biden, on any question #DemocraticDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite

9.

Barack is probably at home reading scripts with the TV on mute. #DemDebate
Michael Starrbury @StarrburyMike

Barack is probably at home reading scripts with the TV on mute. #DemDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

Andrew Yang finally getting to talk not realizing Elizabeth Warren is about steal his time #DemocraticDebate
Andrew Hodgson @ahodgson92

Andrew Yang finally getting to talk not realizing Elizabeth Warren is about steal his time #DemocraticDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

Watching the #demdebate has me like that girl from Jason Derulo’s #1 hit song “Talk Dirty” in that I don’t understand
Angry Space Raccoon @MaddieTrashper

Watching the #demdebate has me like that girl from Jason Derulo’s #1 hit song “Talk Dirty” in that I don’t understand

Reply Retweet Favorite

12.

@KamalaHarris saying Trump’s ego is “like in the Wizard of Oz, you pull back the curtain and it’s a small dude.” #DemocraticDebate
Dan @AmazingGuncle

@KamalaHarris saying Trump’s ego is “like in the Wizard of Oz, you pull back the curtain and it’s a small dude.” #DemocraticDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite

13.

HARRIS: we need to address the elephant in the room: Caroline Calloway. My admin— BIDEN: I would never have associated with her in the first place SANDERS: excuse me, the goal should be to empower the Natalies in our influencer economy YANG: where are the Yale plates
tony @sadvil

HARRIS: we need to address the elephant in the room: Caroline Calloway. My admin— BIDEN: I would never have associated with her in the first place SANDERS: excuse me, the goal should be to empower the Natalies in our influencer economy YANG: where are the Yale plates

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

Bernie starts speaking: his arms #DemDebate
FSU College Democrats @FSUDems

Bernie starts speaking: his arms #DemDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

"im fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama and you're not" castro bringing the schoolyard roast to the democratic debate
trash @chrisbkremes

"im fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama and you're not" castro bringing the schoolyard roast to the democratic debate

Reply Retweet Favorite

16.

I am fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama and you are not
concierge marie @saaayruhhh

I am fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama and you are not

Reply Retweet Favorite

17.

"Should we follow (Cory Booker)'s vegan diet" #DemocraticDebate
Andrew Hodgson @ahodgson92

"Should we follow (Cory Booker)'s vegan diet" #DemocraticDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite

18.

Andrew Yang's "democracy dollars" reminds me of one thing and one thing only #DemDebate
Shannon Culp @shannon_culp

Andrew Yang's "democracy dollars" reminds me of one thing and one thing only #DemDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite

19.

did joe biden just talk about a record player
Kevin Maisto @kevinmaisto

did joe biden just talk about a record player

Reply Retweet Favorite

20.

Campaign advisors when their candidate nails a joke. #DemDebate
Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi @roywoodjr

Campaign advisors when their candidate nails a joke. #DemDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite

21.

Did Biden just reference Kierkegaard???? #DemocraticDebate
louis sanchez @awesomemgy

Did Biden just reference Kierkegaard???? #DemocraticDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite

And finally...

22.

Betto O'Rourke #DemDebate
Emma Wazny @emmieeruth

Betto O'Rourke #DemDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite

ADVERTISEMENT