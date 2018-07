Taylor Swift Was Just Spotted Making Out With Tom Hiddleston Swift broke up with Harris two weeks ago, but apparently she has moved on. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

The Sun reported. Taylor Swift has been snapped making out with British actor Tom Hiddleston two weeks after breaking up with DJ Calvin Harris,reported. WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's romance sensationally revealed https://t.co/xc2yGvUPFj

The pictures were taken near the pop superstar's home in Rhode Island, the British tabloid reported. View this post on Facebook "Tom has been courting Taylor since they met — he sent her flowers. She's been won over," a source told The Sun.

Swift and Harris ended their relationship of over a year at the beginning of this month , and both of them said they ended on good terms. instagram.com

"There was no drama. Things just don't work out sometimes," a source told People at the time. "No one cheated."

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris also seemed to confirm that the exes were on good terms, tweeting out a message that they shared "love and respect for each other." Swift retweeted it. Twitter

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed on Wednesday that something was UP. Harris deleted the breakup tweet and unfollowed Swift on Twitter. Calvin Harris has unfollowed Taylor Swift, blocked Taylor fans & deleted his break-up tweet.

He also, according to one Twitter user, tweeted, "it's about to go down," before deleting the tweet. He blocked Taylor Swift's brother and also deleted all his photos with Taylor Swift. He tweeted this & deleted it.

The ex-couple are also deleting pictures of each other on Instagram, according to fans. Taylor deleted these snowman pics

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO, people are pointing to a video of Swift and Hiddleston getting pretttty friendly six weeks ago at the Met Gala. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @carlossouza1311

In fact, Hiddleston talked about the "dance-off" a few days later on MTV mtv.co.uk

"I sat next to her at dinner that night and she was very charming. She is amazing — I've seen a couple of her videos," he said.