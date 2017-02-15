People Are Shook By This Girl's Horrifying Experience When She Tried To Make Duck
"Surprise, bitch."
This is Tiarra Duncan, a 21-year-old from Charlotte. Recently, Duncan decided to make an orange ginger braised duck for dinner. So, she bought a duck at a market.
Duncan told BuzzFeed News the meat was labeled just as frozen duck at the store.
"I was expecting it to look like how a whole chicken or turkey does when you buy it," she said. "No head, no feet."
But SURPRISE...that is NOT what she got.
GAHHHDUKHSIUGDHIUGILUAGDHJDGAHJDG.
Duncan said she was really grossed out, so she decided to share the photos on Twitter. People were shook.
They couldn't handle the duck's expression.
And then turned it into a meme.
"I betcha ass not hungry now huh?"
Oh god...why???
Barf.
NOOOO.
Her post also brought out a ton of vegetarian and vegan trolls, which Duncan says has been annoying.
She said she enlisted someone else to butcher the duck, and still ate it. But she said it "was hard to look at after that."
"I don't think I'll be able to look at meat the same again," she said.
