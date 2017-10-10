People Are Cackling About How This Teen Accidentally Scared The Shit Out Of Her Neighbor

Kellie Burkhart

Kellie said her family is friends with their neighbors, a couple with a young child.

"I'm not sure how long it has been scaring the neighbor, but it must have been a long time because the cut out of Dean has been in my window for months," she said, referring to Ackles' characters name. "It was unintentional to scare the neighbor of course, it was just the best place to put it in my room."

She added she and her dad laughed, but she felt bad, too.

"When he showed me we both laughed together and I started feeling a bit bad for the neighbor considering the cut-out does look really realistic," she said.