BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Cackling About How This Teen Accidentally Scared The Shit Out Of Her Neighbor

news

People Are Cackling About How This Teen Accidentally Scared The Shit Out Of Her Neighbor

This is truly ~supernatural~.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 10, 2017, at 12:50 p.m. ET

Kellie Burkhart is a high school student from Tennessee. She is a pretty big fan of Jensen Ackles from Supernatural.

Kellie Burkhart

In fact, she's such a big fan, she has THIS in her bedroom.

Kellie told BuzzFeed News she has had the cut-out in her bedroom for a few years.
Kellie Burkhart

Kellie told BuzzFeed News she has had the cut-out in her bedroom for a few years.

However, her neighbor is def not as big a fan of Kellie's room decor. A few nights ago, the neighbor sent Kellie's dad a message via Facebook. "I'm tired of being scared of whatever is in your kids creepy window," he wrote.

Kellie Burkhart

Um...WTF?

Kellie Burkhart
ADVERTISEMENT

AHHHH.

Kellie said her family is friends with their neighbors, a couple with a young child.&quot;I&#x27;m not sure how long it has been scaring the neighbor, but it must have been a long time because the cut out of Dean has been in my window for months,&quot; she said, referring to Ackles&#x27; characters name. &quot;It was unintentional to scare the neighbor of course, it was just the best place to put it in my room.&quot;She added she and her dad laughed, but she felt bad, too.&quot;When he showed me we both laughed together and I started feeling a bit bad for the neighbor considering the cut-out does look really realistic,&quot; she said.
Kellie Burkhart

Kellie said her family is friends with their neighbors, a couple with a young child.

"I'm not sure how long it has been scaring the neighbor, but it must have been a long time because the cut out of Dean has been in my window for months," she said, referring to Ackles' characters name. "It was unintentional to scare the neighbor of course, it was just the best place to put it in my room."

She added she and her dad laughed, but she felt bad, too.

"When he showed me we both laughed together and I started feeling a bit bad for the neighbor considering the cut-out does look really realistic," she said.

Kellie tweeted out the screenshots, and a ton of people got a lot of glee from the poor neighbor's plight.

@gyllenhaaIl Im dying 😂
🎃Castiel Angelo🇵🇷 @CastielAngelo_

@gyllenhaaIl Im dying 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

They used a lot of perfect Ackles gifs.

@gyllenhaaIl @0ntheroadsofar
Nadine Anthea @EnSaysHi

@gyllenhaaIl @0ntheroadsofar

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people were also scared by the cut-out.

@gyllenhaaIl it scares me too
sara 🎃 @fentyxstyIes

@gyllenhaaIl it scares me too

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And some said others, like this poor dog, were scared by the same cut-out.

@gyllenhaaIl @MagicalBaboon LOL! I have that same cutout - he's currently under my bed because the dog wouldn't sto… https://t.co/Ik4JPrnnlD
Erin Bode @ErinBode

@gyllenhaaIl @MagicalBaboon LOL! I have that same cutout - he's currently under my bed because the dog wouldn't sto… https://t.co/Ik4JPrnnlD

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I have the same cutout currently behind a bookshelf because it freaked my sister out," said one.

@gyllenhaaIl @maryann01695426 I have the same cutout currently behind a bookshelf because it freaked my sister out
Bambi T. Lovegoddess @BambiTLovegodde

@gyllenhaaIl @maryann01695426 I have the same cutout currently behind a bookshelf because it freaked my sister out

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others had suggestions for how to make it creepier.

@gyllenhaaIl You should occasionally put hats on him &amp; make him dance around in the window.
banana!SAM 🍌 @the_endverse

@gyllenhaaIl You should occasionally put hats on him &amp; make him dance around in the window.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Especially with Halloween coming up.

@cthompson210 @gyllenhaaIl Ideas for Halloween
Megan Olan @Megan_Olan_

@cthompson210 @gyllenhaaIl Ideas for Halloween

Reply Retweet Favorite

Kellie said she has since taken pity on the neighbor and fixed the situation.

"It is still in there, but for the sake of the neighbors I closed the blinds," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT