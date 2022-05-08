



As the topic of reproductive rights continues to dominate the cultural conversation, more women are becoming single mothers by choice, or “SMBCs,” a decision that is subject to its own judgments, preconceived notions, and complications. That’s why many are sharing information on their own terms.

In recent years, SMBCs have formed small but rich and tight-knit online communities like the 4,000-member strong Single Mother By Choice subreddit, where they help each other navigate the complexities of this path. Topics include how to find a sperm donor, what to say to your friends and family, whether to do insemination through a fertility clinic or the “DIY” method, and how to prepare your finances for a child. Some, like Morin, share their stories online with the hopes of helping other single women who long for a child but are tired of waiting for the right partner to start a family. They told me they feel telling their stories is necessary because there are few resources available for hopeful SMBCs.

Morin, who is 34 and works full-time in sales and marketing, told me she has coached other women through their self-inseminations after meeting them through her TikTok account. (While medical professionals tend to recommend having an insemination performed in an office setting for efficacy and hygiene purposes, doing it at home is not uncommon.)

“It’s so rewarding when they send me that picture in the hospital with their baby,” she said, adding that she does a lot of vetting before she decides to actually walk someone through the process, to ensure they are ready and have thought about the decision.

Morin has always enjoyed creating videos, but she never seriously thought about becoming an influencer or content creator before her DIY baby video went viral. Now, she aims to use her platform for a greater purpose.

“I have to feel like I’m doing something for the greater good of the community,” she said.

Before deciding to have her son Rhett on her own, Morin was what she called a single mom by circumstance to her first son, Deacon (his father was not involved). In 2016, Deacon, then 18 months old, died at his daycare facility in Fontana, California.

Eventually, Morin reached a point where she felt ready to pursue motherhood again. She had dated around — at one point, she said she was going on a dozen or more dates a week — but realized that she was mainly trying to find someone to have a child with rather than looking for a relationship. So, she figured, why not do it on her own?

“I just was like, I’m gonna settle for one of these guys. And like, [that] is not what I want, you know?” she told me.

At first, she wasn’t quite sure where to start. She reached out to a fertility clinic but was worried about the high cost. Then, she learned about DIY at-home insemination. She taught herself the basics via Facebook groups and YouTube videos that teach people how to “turkey baste,” and gave it a shot.

“Ended up working on the first try,” she said. “I was shocked. I was so grateful.”