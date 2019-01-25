Flights Couldn't Land At LaGuardia Airport In New York Because Of Air Traffic Control Staffing
Newark and Philadelphia airports were also affected by the staffing shortage, which was likely due to the ongoing partial government shutdown.
The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily halted all flights from landing at New York City's LaGuardia Airport on Friday morning due to a shortage of air traffic controllers that's likely the result of the ongoing partial government shutdown.
"Due to other/staffing, there is a Traffic Management (ground stop) in effect for traffic arriving [at] LGA," read an alert on the FAA website.
Departure traffic was also delayed at the airport, but the ground halt was later lifted.
There were also delays of roughly an hour for flights leaving from the nearby Newark airport in New Jersey, as well as Philadelphia's airport, due to staffing problems at the Jacksonville and Washington Air Route Traffic Control Centers.
An FAA spokesperson told BuzzFeed News, "We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two facilities."
"We’ve mitigated the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft when needed," the spokesperson said. "The results have been minimal impacts to efficiency while maintaining consistent levels of safety in the national airspace system."
The announcement comes after weeks of TSA worker shortages caused extended lines and wait times at airports. Both air traffic controllers and TSA agents have been working without pay, and some have called out sick in order to work second jobs and earn income.
The National Air Traffic Controllers Association said this week that they had a "growing concern" about the shutdown.
"In our risk averse industry, we cannot even calculate the level of risk currently at play, nor predict the point at which the entire system will break," Association president Paul Rinaldi said in a joint statement with the heads of the associations representing airline pilots and flight attendants. "It is unprecedented."
"Staffing in our air traffic control facilities is already at a 30-year low and controllers are only able to maintain the system’s efficiency and capacity by working overtime, including 10-hour days and 6-day workweeks at many of our nation’s busiest facilities," they said.
President Trump was briefed on the air travel issue on Friday, according to a White House spokesperson, and was said to be monitoring delays.
The association of flight attendants released a statement about the halted flights, saying they had been warning that such a delay would occur.
"Do we have your attention, Congress?" asked Sara Nelson, the group's president.
The shutdown, the longest in US history, marked day 35 on Friday.
On Thursday, the Senate failed to past two different bills to end the shutdown. One of these bill included a plan supported by President Trump to fund a $5.7 billion wall on the southern border.
A group of 16 senators from both parties is now calling for a short-term deal to reopen the government.
Some 800,000 federal workers across nine departments in the government have now missed two and a half pay periods as of Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
UPDATE
This post has been updated with news that the ground stop has been lifted.
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Mary Ann Georgantopoulos is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
David Mack is a deputy director of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
