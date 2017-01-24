People Are Pissed After A Female Senator Was Just Called A "Woman" In A Pic With Male Senators

And while the Getty photo looks innocent, take a closer look at the original caption, which originally referred to Klobuchar as "a woman," but identified the two male senators she was with.

The photo and caption were then distributed to media outlets nationwide, where people soon picked up on the caption. One woman spotted it in SF Gate and tweeted her displeasure.

@JoannaSimkin Thanks for drawing this to our attention, this caption came from Getty Images, we agree it was inappropriate and we've fixed.

The caption has since been fixed on Getty Images. A spokeswoman for the company, Kelly Goucher, told BuzzFeed News the caption was a mistake that occurred during the fast-moving process of the inauguration:

"Since only senators were seated in that section (with many layers of security) it did seem a bit odd that they didn't try to pin down who the random 'woman' was sitting next to Sens. McCain and Sanders," she said. "Next time I will wear a big name tag or better yet a Vikings jersey with my name on the back."