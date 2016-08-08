BuzzFeed News

These Gymnasts From North And South Korea Took A Selfie Together At The Olympics

The games are bringing people together.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on August 8, 2016, at 2:35 p.m. ET

Two gymnasts are showing the healing power of sports by posing for a selfie during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

North Korea's Hong Un Jong, left, poses with Lee Eun-ju of South Korea.

The simple photo at a women's training session is poignant because gymnast Lee Eun-ju is from South Korea and her competitor, Hong Un Jong, is from North Korea.

Dmitri Lovetsky / AP

The two Koreas have technically remained at war for decades, although a post–World War II armistice has kept an uneasy peace along a heavily fortified border. It has also for the most part kept the two populations separated.

Lee, 17, is competing in her first Olympics, according to CNN.

Hong is a veteran gymnast who won her country's first-ever gymnastics medal at the 2008 Beijing Games, taking home the gold in the vault event.

On Monday, the two gymnasts smiled and posed for photos together during their Rio events.

Dmitri Lovetsky / AP
People said the photo was a great example of the unity the Olympic Games can bring...

So you want to tell your students what sport and #olympics can achieve....try this..... https://t.co/0Kz1RSx29M
Teach Talks @TeachTalks

So you want to tell your students what sport and #olympics can achieve....try this..... https://t.co/0Kz1RSx29M

...and called it "pretty cool."

This is pretty cool #OlympicGames https://t.co/YoErnfc0SL
Vince Pecoraro @vincentpec

This is pretty cool #OlympicGames https://t.co/YoErnfc0SL

"This is why we do the Olympics."

Awesome. RT @ianbremmer: Gymnasts from North &amp; South Korea take a selfie together. This is why we do the Olympics.
SafetySuit @SafetySuit

Awesome. RT @ianbremmer: Gymnasts from North &amp; South Korea take a selfie together. This is why we do the Olympics.

