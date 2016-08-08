These Gymnasts From North And South Korea Took A Selfie Together At The Olympics

Two gymnasts are showing the healing power of sports by posing for a selfie during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The simple photo at a women's training session is poignant because gymnast Lee Eun-ju is from South Korea and her competitor, Hong Un Jong, is from North Korea.

The two Koreas have technically remained at war for decades, although a post–World War II armistice has kept an uneasy peace along a heavily fortified border. It has also for the most part kept the two populations separated.

Lee, 17, is competing in her first Olympics, according to CNN.

Hong is a veteran gymnast who won her country's first-ever gymnastics medal at the 2008 Beijing Games, taking home the gold in the vault event.