These Gymnasts From North And South Korea Took A Selfie Together At The Olympics
The games are bringing people together.
Two gymnasts are showing the healing power of sports by posing for a selfie during the 2016 Rio Olympics.
The simple photo at a women's training session is poignant because gymnast Lee Eun-ju is from South Korea and her competitor, Hong Un Jong, is from North Korea.
The two Koreas have technically remained at war for decades, although a post–World War II armistice has kept an uneasy peace along a heavily fortified border. It has also for the most part kept the two populations separated.
Lee, 17, is competing in her first Olympics, according to CNN.
Hong is a veteran gymnast who won her country's first-ever gymnastics medal at the 2008 Beijing Games, taking home the gold in the vault event.
On Monday, the two gymnasts smiled and posed for photos together during their Rio events.
People said the photo was a great example of the unity the Olympic Games can bring...
...and called it "pretty cool."
"This is why we do the Olympics."
-
