This Scientist's Tweets About "Evolutionary Leftovers" Will Make You See Your Body Parts In A Whole New Way
Do you have these traits that connect us to our primate ancestors?
Dorsa Amir is an evolutionary anthropologist and postdoctoral research fellow at Boston College. She's also pretty good at Twitter.
Amir often shares with her more than 11,000 followers interesting tidbits about her work and studies.
This week, she decided to tweet about "evolutionary leftovers" or, as scientists call them, vestigial structures.
She explained the first one in an appearance on AM to DM on Thursday. It's called the "palmaris longus."
As she wrote on Twitter:
Put your hand flat on a surface and touch your pinky to your thumb. Do you see a raised band in your wrist?
That there’s a vestigial muscle called the palmaris longus.
It used to help you move around the trees. About 14% of us don't even have this muscle anymore.
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
Ever wondered what that bump on your ear is? It used to help us move our ears around like monkeys do.
Evolution can also explain why babies grasp hands...
And why you have that little pink bump in your eye.
It even explains goosebumps!
For more on all the cool work Amir does, watch the full clip from AM to DM:
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.