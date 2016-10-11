The Scary Clown Epidemic Has Now Forced Ronald McDonald Into Hiding
Sad!
Unless you've been living under a rock, you've likely heard about the scary clown epidemic sweeping our nation.
May God have mercy on us.
Well, the clown hysteria has grown so large that it has now sidelined one of America's most famous clowns: Ronald McDonald.
McDonald's said it's scaling back public appearances of the mascot because people are freaked out AF by clowns at the moment.
"McDonald's and franchisees in the local markets are mindful of the current climate around clown sightings in communities and as such are being thoughtful in respect to Ronald McDonald's participation in community events for the time being," spokeswoman Terri Hickey told BuzzFeed News in a statement.
But some people on Twitter have said that Ronald has been scaring them for a long time.
Although others say they have had a different reaction to the clown hysteria.
McDonald's didn't elaborate as to how long Ronald would be sidelined.
-
