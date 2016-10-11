BuzzFeed News

The Scary Clown Epidemic Has Now Forced Ronald McDonald Into Hiding

Sad!

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on October 11, 2016, at 2:18 p.m. ET

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've likely heard about the scary clown epidemic sweeping our nation.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

May God have mercy on us.

Well, the clown hysteria has grown so large that it has now sidelined one of America's most famous clowns: Ronald McDonald.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

McDonald's said it's scaling back public appearances of the mascot because people are freaked out AF by clowns at the moment.

John Parra / Getty Images
"McDonald's and franchisees in the local markets are mindful of the current climate around clown sightings in communities and as such are being thoughtful in respect to Ronald McDonald's participation in community events for the time being," spokeswoman Terri Hickey told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

But some people on Twitter have said that Ronald has been scaring them for a long time.

I'm not playin. If you know me you know I hate clowns. I used to cry at mcdonalds because of that creepy ass Ronald McDonald statue
Chico @Mattnidz

I'm not playin. If you know me you know I hate clowns. I used to cry at mcdonalds because of that creepy ass Ronald McDonald statue

Although others say they have had a different reaction to the clown hysteria.

to be honest all this creepy clown stuff just makes me think of Ronald McDonald and now i want a 10 piece nugget meal with a large fry
Ali Melgard @ALGAL143

to be honest all this creepy clown stuff just makes me think of Ronald McDonald and now i want a 10 piece nugget meal with a large fry

McDonald's didn't elaborate as to how long Ronald would be sidelined.

