The Hollywood Reporter Confused Rita Ora For Post Malone And Everyone Is Cracking Up

Her costume was just THAT good.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on January 17, 2019, at 12:33 p.m. ET

On Thursday, the Recording Academy announced some of the performers at this year's Grammy Awards.

One of them is Post Malone, who is nominated for the first time in four different categories.

Other performers include Cardi B, Camilla Cabello, Janelle Monae, Shawn Mendes, and Dan + Shay. The ceremony will be hosted by Alicia Keys.

So naturally, the Hollywood Reporter tweeted about the news. But, can you tell what is off about their photo choice?

How about now?

👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀

Yeah that's not Posty; it's Rita Ora dressed as him for Halloween.

No hate to THR! It's confusing, Rita shows up as the first image of "Post Malone" on Getty Images. BuzzFeed News has made this mistake in the past, too!

People noticed the Hollywood Reporter's error right away, and that it was hilarious.

The Hollywood Reporter used a photo of Rita Ora dressed like Post Malone for Halloween instead of a real photo of Post Malone! OMG 😂
Peter @thepeterstavros

The Hollywood Reporter used a photo of Rita Ora dressed like Post Malone for Halloween instead of a real photo of Post Malone! OMG 😂

they really put rita ora on there i-
zahra @discoclit

they really put rita ora on there i-

And some complimented Rita on her amazing costume.

Fail 😂 @RitaOra Your costume must have been very convincing
𝓛𝓮𝓷𝓪 💎❯❯❯❯ @icarusfallsot5

Fail 😂 @RitaOra Your costume must have been very convincing

This tweet already got deleted... but damn, Rita Ora's Halloween costume was that awesome that they thought it was the actual Post Malone 🤣😂
Cake @iDoNotMatter_x

This tweet already got deleted... but damn, Rita Ora’s Halloween costume was that awesome that they thought it was the actual Post Malone 🤣😂

Although some thought it was a troll.

@THR @Camila_Cabello @iamcardib @PostMalone The intern at the Hollywood reporter sending that pic of "Post Malone" to the editor cuz they good and damn well y'all don't check shit
X @XLNB

@THR @Camila_Cabello @iamcardib @PostMalone The intern at the Hollywood reporter sending that pic of "Post Malone" to the editor cuz they good and damn well y'all don't check shit

Basically, everyone was into it.

If I was Post Malone, I'd just let Rita Ora be me in all music videos
A Big Mac is $3.99 you cheap fuck @Asymetricalhomo

If I was Post Malone, I’d just let Rita Ora be me in all music videos

Happy Thursday!

THR using a photo of Rita Ora in a Post Malone costume AS a photo of Post Malone is a great way to start today
Jarett Wieselman @JarettSays

THR using a photo of Rita Ora in a Post Malone costume AS a photo of Post Malone is a great way to start today

