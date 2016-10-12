Trump Fans Are Now Saying They Want To Stop Women From Voting With #RepealThe19th

"If women are the only thing stopping the Greatest President this country has ever seen...why not #RepealThe19th?"

On Tuesday, Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight tweeted out a graphic showing the current split between male and female voters in the election.

According to Silver, if only women voted, Hillary Clinton would win by a landslide. However, if only men voted, Donald Trump would dominate.

Trump's son Eric later sent out the male map in a fundraising email in a bid to inspire supporters, but neglected to mention the map only showed men voting. He was subsequently mocked online.