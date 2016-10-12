Trump Fans Are Now Saying They Want To Stop Women From Voting With #RepealThe19th
"If women are the only thing stopping the Greatest President this country has ever seen...why not #RepealThe19th?"
On Tuesday, Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight tweeted out a graphic showing the current split between male and female voters in the election.
According to Silver, if only women voted, Hillary Clinton would win by a landslide. However, if only men voted, Donald Trump would dominate.
Trump's son Eric later sent out the male map in a fundraising email in a bid to inspire supporters, but neglected to mention the map only showed men voting. He was subsequently mocked online.
But for some Trump supporters the solution to the map was simple. Why not take away women's right to vote?
So, they began to tweet about repealing the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, using the hashtag #RepealThe19th.
"If women are the only thing stopping the Greatest President this country has ever seen- why not #RepealThe19th?" said one logical gentleman.
It wasn't just men. Some women agreed, saying the 19th Amendment was clearly a big mistake. "I'd be willing to give up my right to vote to make this happen," one said.
The Trump supporters were soon drowned out by people horrified at the suggestion that women should lose their rights.
They were stunned it was even being discussed.
"Oh my god now I'm ok with Hillary calling trump supporters 'deplorable' they're literally posting #RepealThe19th SICK," one person wrote.
Some women even posted videos of themselves voting to show those tweeting the hashtag.
"Women fought for and won the right to vote. You can't do a takesies-backsies," said one.
"We'll just leave this right here."
