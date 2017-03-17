Scientists Just Found A Frog That Glows In The Dark And It's Pretty Groovy

Scientists in South America have discovered a frog with a pretty cool trait: it glows in the dark under a UV light.

The researchers said in the study, released earlier this week, that the find regarding the South American polka dot tree frog is an "unprecedented source of pigmentation in amphibians."

It is the first fluorescent amphibian to ever be discovered. Fluorescence has been seen before parrots and marine turtles, but is rare, they said.

"These findings open an exciting perspective into frog visual physiology and ecology and into the role of fluorescence in terrestrial environments, where classically it has been considered irrelevant," they wrote.